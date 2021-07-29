Schedule and where to watch the NBA Draft 2021 on TV

The Milwaukee bucks they have been crowned as NBA champions, by defeating Phoenix suns by 4-2. The leader of the moose, Giannis Antetokoumpo, was chosen in the Draft by the bucks and he has been the franchise player on which they have sustained the ring. The Suns, for their part, they have Devin Booker as a differential player and on whom to continue fighting to win the ring, also chosen in the Draft.

This second title for the franchise of Wisconsin and first in 50 years, therefore, it has been founded in the “quarry”. Now, like everything that happens in the NBA, you have to turn the page quickly since the first step to start planning the next season is already here. The NBA draft 2021 takes place this week, where the league’s 30 teams seek reinforcements via the NCAA, international basketball and, as of this year, the new path via the Development League. This new variable has been in development and with respect to 2020 it can already offer a greater potential of stars.

When is the NBA Draft 2021 held?

The NBA Draft Edition 2021 takes place in the early morning from Thursday 29 to Friday 30 July 2021, at 2.00 hours. The gala is held in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

What is the number of players that will be chosen in the NBA Draft 2021?

A total of 60 players are chosen in this NBA draft 2021. In the first round, the first 30 are chosen, where the first four selections are defined by the Lottery, while the rest are defined in order opposite to the record achieved in the 2021/2021 season. It is necessary to take into account, yes, the multiple “picks” negotiated between franchises. Likewise, another 30 players will be selected in the second round.

How are the teams ordered to carry out their “picks” in the 2021 NBA Draft?

The first four selections of the first round are defined by the Lottery, while the rest are, in turn, defined in order opposite to the record achieved in the 2021/2021 season. Once the first 30 have been chosen, the second round comes with another 30 players. This is the equipment order list:

Detroit Pistons

Houston Rockets

Cleveland Cavaliers

Toronto raptors

Orlando Magic

Oklahoma city thunder

Golden State Warriors (Minnesota Timberwolves, for falling out of Top 6. Pick used from change by D’Angelo Russell)

Orlando Magic (Chicago Bulls, Vucevic trade)

Sacramento Kings

New Orleans Pelicans

Charlotte hornets

San antonio spurs

Indiana Pacers

Golden state warriors

Washington Wizards

Boston Celtics

Memphis Grizzlies

Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami Heat)

New York Knicks

Atlanta Hawks

New York Knicks (from Dallas Mavericks)

Los angeles lakers

Houston Rockets (of Portland Trail Blazers)

Houston Rockets (of Milwaukee Bucks)

LA Clippers

Denver nuggets

Brooklyn nets

Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix suns

Utah Jazz

Where to see the NBA Draft 2021?

The NBA draft 2021 can be seen in Spain by Movistar Plus, through its channel LET’S GO (8 and 45). You can follow all the information about what happens at the gala by the Mundo Deportivo website.