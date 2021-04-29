Schedule and where to watch the Mutua Madrid Open 2021 tennis on TV

One of the great moments of the season for the city of Madrid has arrived, such as the celebration of the Mutua Madrid Open 2021 tennis that takes place in the capital of Spain. The best rackets of Spain faces will be seen in The magic Box, despite the absences of Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer in the male box, or the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, leave last minute due to injury, joins the confirmed Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu in the feminine.

The presence of Rafael Nadal is once again the great incentive of this tournament, where the tournament director is Feliciano lopez, that by the fact of organizing it cannot compete. In addition to Nadal, which comes from winning the Open Banc Sabadell Conde de Godó 2021 in view of Stefanos Tsitsipas, which will also be present at the tournament.

Andrey Rublev, finalist in the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 and quarterfinalist in Barcelona, will also be the departure, as well as the return of Dominic Thiem, on his debut on the clay court tour after overcoming the physical problems that are weighing him down so far this season.

On the part of the women’s circuit, referents of the WTA What Ashleigh Barty, world number 1, or the romanian Simona halep, will be present at the tournament. The Japanese Naomi osaka, winner of the Australian OpenIt will also be part of the game, although on clay its performance tends to decline.

The absence of Garbiñe Muguruza It has been last minute due to injury, since it ended up touched after the Charleston WTA tournament. I was going to play today against Sloane stephens, but finally it has not been presented. Added to his absence is that of Andreescu It is because he has contracted the coronavirus, while Serena, like Djokovic, have decided to return to the circuit in the Rome tournament, which is just next week.

East Mutua Madrid Open de Madrid 2021 It has been celebrated since today, Thursday, April 29, with the staging of the female main draw, until the Sunday, May 9, date where the final of the Madrid Masters 1000, which corresponds to the male box.

The finals of women’s draw and doubles circuit, they dispute the Saturday May 8Therefore, the public, who will be in the stands in a controlled manner, will be able to enjoy the best tennis in the world.

Already in the Open Banc Sabadell Conde de Godó it was possible to see that the public was already giving color in the stands, as happened during the Australian Open last February. Now in this Mutua Madrid Open tennis tennis players will be able to feel the warmth of the fans in the stands, something that they undoubtedly appreciate and is a stimulus when competing.

You will be able to access the Caja Mágica daily near 5000 people, which means a reduced capacity of less than 50% of the total. All this to properly follow the protocol of control measures for the coronavirus pandemic.

The current champions of the tournament are Novak Djokovic, in the men’s circuit (absent in this edition, where he will lose 500 points due to the frozen ranking) and Kiki bertens on the women’s circuit. Of course, these victories were achieved two years ago, since in 2020 the tournament was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, Djokovic surpassed Tsitsipas by 6-3, 6-4, while Berten

s beat Simona hale

p by a 6-4 6-4.

Mutua Madrid Open 2021 tennis schedule

The tournament starts today, Thursday, April 29, until the Saturday, May 8 in female category, while from the Sunday 2nd May to Sunday May 9 it will take place in male category. The matches will be played with shifts included that will start from the 11.00 hours, which will extend throughout the day.

Where to see the Mutua Madrid Open 2021 tennis?

The tournament can be followed by Teledeporte, #Vamos and Movistar + Sport. It is expected that the most prominent matches of the final rounds of the tournament can be seen by La1 of TVE. You can follow all the information about the tournament by Sports World website.