Schedule and where to watch the men’s golf of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on TV

Golf repeats its status as an Olympic sport in these Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games. After being present in Rio de Janeiro 2016, the format is repeated with a male and a female event that will distribute the medals.

A total of 60 players will participate in a men’s event that is hosted on the Kasumigaseki Club. It will be, as usual, four days of competition to the best of 72 holes. As happened five years ago, casualties have been protagonists because most of the main players on the planet usually participate in the American circuit and this tournament is located a few days after the British open.

The most significant drop, yes, has been the fall at the last minute of Jon rahm, who started as one of the main favorites to victory. In a spectacular year in which he has conquered the US Open, that of Barrika had marked as one of his great objectives the power to fight for the Olympic gold.

However, a new positive for coronavirus, as happened a few weeks ago, has left him out of the tournament. Spain has succeeded in replacing him with Jorge Campillo, which will make its Olympic debut in this way.

A) Yes, Adri arnaus will be the leader of the Spanish team, consolidated in the European circuit, aspires to take another step with a good result in Tokyo. In this way, in addition to Rahm, they are low Sergio García and Rafa Cabrera, who after defending Spain in the olympics of Rio de Janeiro 2016, have chosen to prioritize their participation in the European circuit.

United States She is the great favorite to win gold, but also for several of her team to be eligible for medals. Led by Collin morikawa, number 3 and recent winner of the British Open, Justin Thomas (top4), Xander Schauffele (top 5) and Patrick Reed (top 12) complete a simply formidable team, even with the absence of Dustin Johnson. The rest of the golfers will try to defeat them.

In this sense, it stands out above all the Norwegian Rory McIlroy, that although in Rio de Janeiro 2016 He did not participate as a precaution against contagion of the Zika virus, he will be present here. Other proper names are Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood or the mexican Abraham Alcer.

Tokyo Olympics Men’s Goal Golf Tournament Schedule

The first round is disputed in the early morning from Wednesday 28 to Thursday 29 July, starting at 0.30 hours. Adri arnaus will start its tour at 0.41 am, while Jorge Campillo It will do it at 4.09 hours.

The Second round is disputed in the early morning from Thursday 29th to Friday 30th July, starting at 0.30 hours

The third round is disputed in the early morning from Friday 30 to Saturday 31 July, starting at 0.30 hours

The fourth round is disputed in the early morning from Saturday, July 31 to Sunday, August 1, starting at 0.30 hours

Where to watch the Tokyo Olympics men’s goal golf tournament?

The encounter can be seen by Eurosport Player and by RTVE Player, waiting to see if TVE confirms it by La1 or Teledeporte. You can follow all the information about the tournament and the path of the Spanish golfers in these Tokyo Olympics 2021 by Mundo Deportivo website.