The final phase of the Endesa League continues its course in the Fuente de San Luis Pavilion, in Valencia, better known as La Fonteta. Are 12 the teams In the fray they are seeking in this first group stage the pass to the final rounds in the fight to be the Endesa League champion 2019/2020. We enter the equator of this phase with the dispute of day 3, which will be played on Sunday 21 (group A) and Monday 22 (group B).

Sunday June 21

On Sunday 21 it will be the turn of Group A. The day will start with the Iberostar Tenerife – Bilbao Basket, which will be held from 3:30 pm and can be seen through the Movistar channel #Vamos. Iberostar Tenerife will seek their second victory in this group stage against Bilbao Basket, which has yet to prevail in any match at La Fonteta.

After that match, from 18:30 on, the Juventut Badalona – Unicaja de Málaga, a duel that can be seen on television through Movistar Sports.

Sunday will close the day the duel Barcelona – Baskonia, the highlight of the day, between the two teams in group A that add victories. The duel can be followed through the Movistar channel #Vamos and Movistar Deportes.

Monday June 22

The third day of Group B will be played on Monday, June 22. The Herbalife Gran Canaria – San Pablo Burgos will open the day. The meeting, scheduled for 3:30 pm, can be followed on television through the Movistar Deportes channel.

Then, from 6:30 p.m., the highlight of the day arrives, with the Real Madrid – Valencia Basket, duel between the current Endesa League champion and the host in this final phase of the ACB. A hard-fought duel that can be seen through the #Vamos channel of Movistar.

Finally, the Casademont Zaragoza – Morabanc Andorra, from 9:30 p.m., closes day 3 of the final phase of the Endesa League. With this, there will only be two days left (from June 23 to 26) to determine which four teams access the semifinals of the final phase of the Endesa League.

