The Endesa League It has also returned and it has done so with an express final phase, which will take place in the next two weeks. The first 12 classified in the regular phase at the time of the suspension of the competition, compete to enter the semifinals and do so divided into two groups of six teams. After the dispute of the first day on Wednesday and Thursday, on Friday and Saturday the day 2 competition.

Friday June 19

On Friday the 19th it will be the turn of Group A. Juventut, who opened the competition against Barça last Wednesday, will do the same on this Friday. At 15:30 hours will be played on Bilbao Basket – Juventut de Badalona, a match that can be watched on television through Movistar Sports.

After the first match of the day, the highlight of the day will arrive. The Unicaja Malaga – FC Barcelona Lassa will start at 6:30 p.m.. The culé team seeks to approach the semifinals against a team that has not performed in the best way during the regular season, going ninth at the time of suspension of the competition. The match will be followed through #Let’s go.

Friday will close with another great game. The fourth classified in the league, Tenerife, receives the one who -a priori- should accompany Barça in the semis, assuming there are no surprises. The Iberostar Tenerife – Saski Baskonia at 9:30 p.m., in a duel that will also continue for #Let’s go.

Saturday June 20

The second day in group B will be played on Saturday, June 20. The reigning league champion opens the day on Saturday. The Real Madrid – San Pablo Burgos will start at 15:30 hours. The match can be watched on television at Movistar Sports.

At its conclusion, at 6:30 p.m., the second meeting of the day will start. Morabanc Andorra – Herbalife Gran Canaria are measured in the intermediate shift, at 6:30 p.m.. The crash will also be broadcast by Movistar Sports.

The day of Saturday closes and the second day of competition a real great match. At 9:30 p.m. will start on Valencia Basket – Casademont Zaragoza. A priori, both teams are direct rivals to reach the Endesa League semifinals. The loser of the match will be very touched in the face of his aspirations to be among the four teams vying for the title. The duel can be continued for #Let’s go.

The post schedule and where to watch the matches of day 2 of ACB live on TV appeared first on Analogik.