Schedule and where to watch the last round of the 2021 PGA Championship on TV

The 2021 PGA Championship, second “major” of the season, defines his champion this Sunday. Several men choose to succeed in the list of winners Collin morikawa, winner of the 2020 edition.

The end of the third lap left a lot of equality in the front positions. Phil Mickelson is the leader of the tournament with seven strokes under par, after a penultimate round in which he was fighting for the first position with Brooks koepka. However, a bogey on the 18th hole of this second prevented him from finishing the day from the top and allowed him to leave that privileged position to Mickelson. Kopeka will start the decisive round with -6.

There are many players who are separated by a few strokes in the absence of this final round. Beyond these first two positions, the South African Louis Oosthuizen is third in the standings, with five shots under par, two off Mickelson. The top 5 closes the American Kevin Streelman, with -4, and also South Africans Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, With 3.

Who seems far from that fight is the Spanish Jon rahm, who marches thirty-eighth with three hits on the par of the field. Rahm He has not yet been able to make a lap below par 72 on the field where the tournament is played, so he will try to improve in a last lap in which he starts far from the head.

The Basque is the only Spaniard who is still alive this weekend. He could not pass the cut last Friday a Sergio garcia who finished the first two rounds six shots above par from the field. The Spaniard from Castellón paid dearly for his 77 in the first round, five strokes above the marked card to successfully solve the route. In this way, everything indicates that Spanish golf will not be able to give continuity in this tournament to its list of “majors” won.

After the first three rounds have been played, a total of twelve players are under par. A sample of the difficulty of facing a tournament of Grand slam. In fact, of those 12 men, only five finished their run on Saturday beating the field. So everything is possible for a final day on Sunday where nerves will be on the surface.

East PGA Championship is disputed in Kiawah Island, located in South Carolina. It is a route close to the sea, which can therefore be affected by a wind that can blow in different directions. This can be a decisive factor for a final day in which all the details will count and in which the nerves will make the difference with a Grand Slam at stake.

Schedule of the fourth day of the PGA Championship 2021

Is disputed today Sunday 23 May, starting at 13.40 hours.

Schedule of the main games of the fourth day of the PGA Championship 2021

17.10 hours, Talor Gooch and Jon rahm

18.40 hours, Harry Higgs and Richy Werenski

18.50 hours, Charley Hoffman and Jason Kokrak

19.00 hours, Keegan Bradley and Matt Fitzpatrick

19.10 hours, Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay

19.20 hours, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler

19.40 hours, Sungjae Im and Corey Conners

19.50 hours, Gary Woodland and Paul Casey

20.00 hours, Bryson De Chambeu and Joaquín Niemann

20.10 hours, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Branden Grace

20.20 hours, Louis Oosthuizen and Kevin Streelman

20.30 hours, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka

Where to see the fourth day of the PGA Championship 2021

The last day can be seen by Movistar Golf (57), from 7:00 p.m., platform dial Movistar Plus. What’s more, GO (8), will broadcast the final part of the day. You can follow all the information live on the Sports World website.