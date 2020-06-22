The Barcelona Soccer Club He wants to return to the path of victory against his public, after a new stumbling block as a visitor, against Sevilla at Sánchez Pizjuán. The Catalan team lost options in the fight for the title due to their draw (0-0) in Nervión and this Tuesday they receive in el Camp Nou to Athletic Club, a hard bone that will measure the level of the Messi, Suarez and company.

The party, again in an intersemanual day of domestic competition, is held on Tuesday at 22:00, a schedule that Barça has already lived in the return of football after the break due to the coronavirus. The team led by Quique Setién plays, one more day, ahead of his great rival in the fight for the League, Real Madrid, who faces Mallorca on Wednesday, also at night.

The clash between Barcelona and Athletic Club can be followed through Movistar +, with two active channels for your visit, in which you can choose whether to watch the encounter with the special sound effects and stands proposed by the League or following the real atmosphere of the Camp Nou, without fans due to the health emergency.

Quique Setién could touch various elements of the eleven The game against Sevilla started, but a revolution is not expected, taking into account the important moment that Barça is experiencing in the fight for the League. Even so, we could see from the beginning and for the first time after the break the culé magic trident, formed by Griezmann, Messi and Luis Suárez.