Schedule and where to watch the fourth round of the 2021 US Open golf on TV

The fourth and last lap of US Open 2021 of golf in Torrey Pines (San Diego). The third Grand slam of the year will therefore define the champion of this edition on the decisive day. It will then be known if there is a new winner or if, on the contrary, any of the previous champions in the fight repeats, as is the case of the defender, Bryson De Chambeau, or from Rory McIlroy, victorious ten years ago.

There will be several candidates for the title in Torrey pines, after an intense third day that left only thirteen players below par on the field. Among them is Jon rahm, who aspires this Sunday to recover the ground yielded in the third round to fight for his first Grand Slam. This Saturday they were definitely out of the fight both Rafa Cabrera Bello What Sergio garcia, who already started the third day far from the head.

The third round ended with a triple tie for first position. The American Russell henley, the canadian Mackenzie hughes and the South African Louis Oosthuizen, who came from behind in the final part of the day, they find a -5 in front of the table.

At -3, sharing fourth position, two men with experience when fighting for big tournaments finished. Rory McIlroy after a great third round, and Bryson DeChambeau, who also regained ground in it, threaten the co-leaders from very close in the absence of the final lap.

In the fight wants to be also a Rahm that he was unable to make a profit from his Saturday run. The one from Barrika signed two birdies, a bogey and a double bogey to end the day above par, although with a -2 overall. It is sixth tied with Scottie Scheffler and Matthew Wolff and he also aspires to be one of the candidates for victory. Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele or Collin Morikawa, meanwhile, They climbed to a crowded ninth place and, four strokes behind the leaders, they also want to fight for the win.

Those who face the final day more behind in the general are Rafa Cabrera Bello Y Sergio garcia. Both arrive in 45th position on the last lap, with a +5 on aggregate. Cabrera sealed three bogeys on Saturday, while Garcia signed three birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey.

The third round again showed the difficulty of playing a Grand Slam. Many players ended up with cards well above par, a sign of the nerves that are experienced in a tournament of this caliber. This Sunday no less difficulties are expected, especially for the men at the top: there is a ‘major’ at stake.

Schedule of the fourth round of the US Open

The fourth round of the US Open it is disputed today, sunday, june 20, starting at 15.30 hours.

Schedule of the main matches of the fourth round of the US Open

15.30 Wilco Wienaber (first match of the day)

16.03 Phil Mickelson and Greyson Sigg

16.47 Patrick Reed and Tommy Fleetwood

15.31 Rafa Cabrera Bello and Sergio García

20.05 Martin Kaymer and Jordan Spieth

20.16 Harris English and Justin Thomas

20.27 Brooks Koepka and Sungjae Im

20.38 Francesco Molinari and Ian Poulter

20.49 Paul Casey and Kevin Streelman

21.00 Xander Schauffele and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

21.11 Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson

21.22 Matthew Wolff and Jon rahm

21.33 Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau

21.44 Rory McIlroy and Russell Henley

21.55 Louis Oosthuizen and Mackenzie Hughes

Where to watch the fourth round of the US Open?

The fourth round of the US Open can be seen by Movistar Golf (57), platform dial Movistar Plus. The preview of the day is scheduled to start at 5.30 p.m. and the live broadcast of the fourth round, at 6 p.m., until the end of the day. In addition, the resolution of the tournament can also be seen by another dial of Movistar Plus, LET’S GO (8), which is scheduled to connect at 1.18 am.