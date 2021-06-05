Schedule and where to watch the Evander Holyfield boxing match on TV

Evander Holyfield and Kevin McBride face each other in an exhibition match that involves the return to the ring of Holyfield after ten years retired. The one of Atmore thus joins the trend that is marking the return of some great stars to the ring in recent times, while McBride He also returns to the ring ten years after his last match. The fight will take place in the Marlins Park in Miami (Florida) and is scheduled for the best of eight rounds.

At 58 years old, Holyfield will be the main attraction of a fight in which the trend set by Mike tyson and his return to the ring on past November 29e, in front of Roy jones jr. Then, the two signed a draw after a best-of-eight-round bout that raised great excitement.

Since then, there has been speculation about the possibility of seeing Tyson facing Holyfield to recall their two bouts in the late 90s. In fact, there was speculation that the two would be measured last May, although the match did not take place in the end.

Will be Kevin McBride the first rival of a Evander Holyfield in the return of the two fighters in the ring. You have to go back to find the last professional fight of both. The fact that it is McBride the rival of Holyfield is loaded with symbolism, since it was precisely McBride who defeated Tyson in his last professional bout in 2005.

Holyfield he finished his sports career with a balance of 44 wins, 10 losses and 2 void. One of those victories was the recodad before Tyson on June 28, 1997, after the mordico that his rival gave him. Thus, despite the fact that this combat will be an exhibition, Holyfield aspires to savor a victory he last achieved as a professional on May 7, 2011, in his last fight against the Danish Brian Nielsen.

Your rival will be a Kevin McBride who retired in 2011, after losing to the Polish Mariusz watch. He did it with 35 wins, 10 losses and 1 void. Six of his defeats came precisely after the victory he won against Tyson.

The combat between Evander Holyfield and McBride will be one more within the evening whose main combat is the unified defense of lightweight by Teofimo Lopez, versus George Kambosos, but it has aroused as much or more expectation than this, due to the claim that the return of the two legends to the ring supposes.

When is the Evander Holyfield – Kevin McBride match played?

The fight is played today, in the early morning from Saturday 5 to Sunday 6 June. The fight is expected to start between 5 and 6 o’clock in the morning Spanish, although its final schedule will depend on the duration of the evening.

Where to watch the Evander Holyfield – Kevin McBride match?

The combat can be seen from the Internet payment platform FiteTV. You can follow all the information about the combat in the Mundo Deportivo website.