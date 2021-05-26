schedule and where to watch the Europa League final today live on TV

The Villarreal and the Manchester United face this Sunday, May 26 at 9:00 p.m. in the match corresponding to the final of the Europa League. The Yellow Submarine is cited with history in the Gdansk Arena Pole in the first European final of the club chaired by Fernando Roig. For its part, Unai emery he will be trying to claim his fourth Europa League title after his three consecutive finals won with Sevilla.

The clash between Villarreal and the Manchester United will be refereed by the French referee Clément Turpin, one of the best referees in the Old Continent. The meeting will be televised through the Movistar Champions League pay channel, but it may also be followed with live commentary on the website of OKDIARY from 8:00 p.m.

The Villarreal has managed to reach the final of the Europa League after beating the RB Salzburg in sixteenths (4-1 on aggregate), at Dynamo of Kiev in the second round (4-0), at Dinamo Zagreb in the quarterfinals (3-1) and at Arsenal in the semifinals (2-1). All this thanks to the magnificent performance of the Albiol, Pau Torres, Equal, Gerard Moreno and company and the meritorious work of Unai emery, who meets history in a final in which he can lift his fourth Europa League.

For his part, Manchester United reached the Europa League after finishing third in Group H of the Champions. On his way to the final, he beat the Real society in the round of 32 (4-0 on aggregate), at Milan in the round of 16 (2-1), at grenade in the quarters (4-0) and beat the Rome in the semifinals (5-8). Those of Solskjaer They want to round off their great year in the Premier League with a European title and they are the great favorites of the final: the English are scary with the forward formed by Bruno fernandes, Rashford and El Matador Cavani.

Villarreal – Manchester United

Date: 05/26/21

Hour: 9:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. in the Canary Islands)

Channel: Movistar Champions League

Referee: Clément Turpin (France)

Stadium: Arena Gdansk (Poland)

Possible alignments

Villarreal: Rulli; Mario Gaspar, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Coquelin, Parejo, Trigueros; Yéremi Pino, Bacca and Gerard Moreno.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba; and Cavani.