Schedule and where to watch the Djokovic on TV

Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini you see the faces in the quarter finals, in an attractive match between two top ten where the Serbian, ATP number 1, seeks the semifinals against an Italian tennis player who achieves his best result in a Grand Slam. Djokovic suffered with the also Italian Musetti, while Berrettini took advantage of the WO by Roger Federer to be in this instance of the tournament.

Djokovic look for your Grand Slam number 19, after conquering the Australian Open 2021 last February. “Nole” suffered greatly against the young Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals, against which he had to raise a 0-2 against to win by 6-7, 6-7, 6-1, 6-0, 4-0 and retired, since the young transalpine had muscle discomfort.

Now, he will have a more complicated test against the best Italian player of the moment, a Matteo berrettini that after reaching the final of the Masters 1000 Mutua Madrid Open, Now it’s in Roland Garros quarter-finals, also leaving great sensations throughout the tournament, where he has not yielded a set. His serve and his forehand are his two great weapons, as well as a cut backhand that he has improved ostensibly to be more competitive.

It will be measured at a Djokovic that he is the best receiver in the world and that, yes, if he wants to reach the semifinals he will have to improve the version offered against Musetti. “Nole” He won the title in 2016 and is currently defending the 2020 final, where he lost forcefully against Rafa Nadal, against whom he could face again in the semifinals if he defeats Berrettini and the manacorí defeats Schwartzman the most anticipated duel by the fans will take place again.

This upper part of the painting, therefore, is very attractive, although in the lower part the “next gen” takes over the painting, with the Spanish Alexander Davidovich who will face Alexander Zverev. Stefanos Tsitsipas is measured at Danii Medvedev In a great match between the world’s five and two, one of the four will be in the final of Roland Garros 2021.

Djokovic comes from winning at home, in the Belgrade ATP 250, prior to Roland Garros. This has given the Serbian an added confidence after losing the final of the Rome Masters 1000 in view of Rafael Nadal by 7-5, 1-6, 6-3. The face to face with Berrettini is 1-0 in favor of Djokovic, where the Serbian defeated the Italian 6-2 6-1 in the round robin of the ATP Nitto Finals in 2019.

When is Djokovic – Berrettini played?

The game is played today, Wednesday, June 9, in the last shift of the Philippe Chartier. The match will not start before 20.00 hours in any case.

Where to see the Djokovic – Berrettini?

The encounter can be seen by Eurosport, which retransmits Roland Garros. It can also be followed through the platform DAZN. You can follow all the information about the match live on the Mundo Deportivo website.