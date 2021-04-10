Schedule and where to watch the Conor Benn boxing match on TV

The British Conor benn and the colombian Samuel Vargas face in one of the great boxing matches on a continental level in 2021. Both face each other in search of the continental welterweight title of the World Boxing Association (WBA). They do it in a ten-round fight that will take place this Saturday at the Copper Box Arena London. This is also celebrated in an evening with two women’s world titles at stake: Savannah marshall is measured at Maria lindberg by the middleweight of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and Shannon courtenay is facing Ebanie Bridges for the bantamweight of the World Boxing Association (WBA).

Conor bennThe 24-year-old is the current defender of the WBA continental welterweight title. He won it for the first time in 2018 and has defended it three times since. For its part, VargasThe 31-year-old is one of the most outstanding boxers in the category in America and is now looking to make the leap with a great title on European soil.

Benn He has an immaculate career to date, having won all seventeen bouts he has fought so far, eleven of them by KO. The most important for him were those of the conquest of his European titles, in 2018 against the French Cedrick Peynaud, in 2019 against the Finnish Jussi Koivula and against the Belgian Stephane jamoye and last November against the German Sebastian Formella. Benn He is a fighter used to competing in the United Kingdom, an advantage that he wants to take advantage of against the Colombian.

Vargas, for his part, he has won several welterweight titles in the North American Boxing Association (NABA). Now, he also intends to be crowned on European soil after seven crowns on his continent. He won the titles in 2015, 2016 and 2020, but had retained his second crown three times in 2017 and another in 2018.

Vargas they have 31 wins, 6 losses and two void in their career. He played his last fight last year with a defeat against the American Vergil Ortiz Jr, in the fight for the WBA Gold welterweight title. The Colombian has lavished a lot in the ring since his debut in 2010. Vargas has made most of his fights in Canada and this will be only the second time he has competed outside of the American territory. The first was in 2018 in Birmingham with a defeat against Amir khan.

This will be the star fight of the evening this Saturday, with great prominence for him female boxing in the fight for two titles at stake: in the WBO, with that fight between Marshall and Lindberg for the middleweight, and in the WBA, for the bantamweight, between Courtenay and Bridges, in a category that is also looking for a champion.

Schedule of the fight between Conor Benn and Samuel Vargas

The evening is scheduled to start at 21.00 hours in Spanish peninsular time. The main combat between Conor Benn and Samuel Vargas will start at 0.00 hours from the morning of Saturday 10 to Sunday 11 April.

Where to see the fight between Conor Benn and Samuel Vargas?

The combat can be seen from the DAZN platform, in which it will be available for everyone except for the United Kingdom, where it can be seen by Sky Sports. DAZN will also put a special downloadable device on Android and IOS for Argentina, Chile and Colombia.