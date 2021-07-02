Schedule and where to watch the Austrian Formula 1 Grand Prix on TV today

This weekend the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix

of Formula 1, in the circuito Red Bull Ring, the ninth event of the season and the second consecutive one that is celebrated in this circuit, since with the coronavirus pandemic It is made in this way to avoid excessive travel by the members of the “Great Circus”.

The Belgian pilot Max Verstappen is he solo leader of the F1 World Cup with 156 points, something unheard of for Red Bull in recent seasons, where Hamilton and Mercedes they dominate the competition. From the stage of Sebastian Vettel at the controls of the energy drink team, they did not return to present such a solid candidacy to be able to unseat the English driver. In addition, he arrives with very reinforced morale after achieving two consecutive victories and four in total in the season.

Before winning at the Styrian Grand Prix, already won Max in the French Grand Prix, thanks to a formidable final stage of the race and with the team strategy he put Mercedes Y Lewis Hamilton. The English, second classified and great favorite for the title, has 138 points and will try to win in Austria to cut distances with the pilot of Red Bull, which right now has an advantage of 18 points.

Verstappen Add up to 60 on your partner Sergio “Checo” Pérez, with 96 points and third classified. The Mexican pilot won in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and together with the Dutch they also give the momentary lead to Red Bull in the Builders World. In the past Styrian GP, ​​Pérez was fourth, behind a bottas which completed the podium. The companion of Hamilton occupies the fifth place in the World Cup qualification with 74 points, while the young English Landro Norris is fourth with 86.

Carlos Sainz, at the controls of Ferrari in its first season in The Scuderia, finished in sixth place in the standings, one place ahead of his teammate Leclerc, who had a serious error at the beginning of the race that made him lose important positions. The young Monegasque occupies the sixth position of the F1 World with 58 points, while Sainz he has 50 points and occupies the seventh place in the classification, one behind his partner.

Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, walks in the eleventh square of the Formula 1 World Cup with 19 points at the controls of Alpine F1 Team. The Asturian in the Red Bul Ring he finished in ninth place, where he could add two more points to his credit. Alonso has seven points of advantage over his partner, Sebastian Ocon, which adds up to 12 and is right behind him, in twelfth position.

In the Red Bull Ring circuit, at the Austrian Grand Prix, It was already competed last season consecutively, with this Austrian GP and the former from Styria, in order to avoid unnecessary travel with the coronavirus pandemic. In the last edition, in 2020, the pilot of Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas, where Charles Leclerc finished in second position with his Ferrari Y Lando Norris third with his McLaren.

2021 Austrian F1 Grand Prix schedule

Friday July 2:

Free Training 1 11.30-12.30 hours

Free Practice 2 15.00 – 16.00 hours

Saturday July 3:

Free Practice 3: 12.00 -13.00 hours

Classification 15.00 -16.00 hours

Sunday July 4:

Race, Austrian GP, ​​from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where to see the 2021 Austrian F1 Grand Prix?

During this season you can see the F-1 and consequently the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix through various options such as the platform DAZN the by Movistar Plus. The thematic channel of Movistar Plus Formula 1 has been renamed DAZN F1 and the channels are already enabled DAZN1 and DAZN2. You can follow all the live information about the event on the Mundo Deportivo website.