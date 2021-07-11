Schedule and where to watch the 2021 Wimbledon men’s final

The countdown came to an end. The two weeks of competition of Wimbledon They will have a luxury closure with the men’s final, which will be Novak Djokovic Y Matteo berrettini on the Central Court of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club from 3pm (Spanish time). Movistar + will broadcast the game for Spain, while Latin American fans will be able to enjoy the match through the screen of ESPN. The Serbian will try to reach his 20th Grand Slam title and, in this way, match Federer and Nadal as the top leaders in that field, while the Italian will want to debut in the record of this class of events. Great match promise.