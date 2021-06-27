Schedule and where to watch the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix in Austria Formula 1 on TV today

This weekend the Styrian Grand Prix 2021

of Formula 1, in the circuito Red Bull Ring, the eighth event of the season. The Belgian pilot Max Verstappen is he solo leader of the F1 World Cup with 131 points, something unheard of for Red Bull in recent seasons. Also, come with boosted morale after winning in the past French Grand Prix, thanks to a formidable final stage of the race and with the team strategy he put Mercedes Y Lewis Hamilton. The English, second classified and great favorite for the title, has 119 points and will try to win in Austria to rise to the lead or at least close the gap with the young Red Bull driver .

Verstappen adds twelve points of advantage over Hamilton, second with 119, and up to 46 on his partner Sergio “Checo” Pérez, with 84 points. The Mexican pilot won in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and in France he reached the third position, completing a great podium for the energy drink team.

Carlos Sainz, at the controls of Ferrari in its first season in The Scuderia, like Leclerc, they were submissive in the circuit Paul Ricard in a new sample of disastrous management by the Italian team. Sainz was eleventh, while Leclerc sixteenth, in a new season that seems to be going down the same mediocrity courses as last season.

The young Monegasque occupies the sixth position of the F1 World Cup with 52 points, while Sainz he has 42 points and occupies the seventh place in the table, one behind his teammate. Above both, in fifth place, is the companion of Hamilton on Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas, with 59 points and that reached the fourth place in the Paul Ricard circuit.

Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, walks in the eleventh square of the Formula 1 World Cup with 73 points at the controls of Alpine F1 Team. After shining in the past Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where the Asturian had his best race of the season and achieved a valuable sixth, in the French Grand Prix added points again and finished in eighth position, ahead of Sebastian Vettel.

Alonso has a five-point advantage over his teammate, Sebastian Ocon, which adds up to 12 and is right behind him, in twelfth position. Vettel, ahead of both in their first season in Aston Martin, adds 30 points and continues to add after making a great podium in the Azerbaijan GP.

In the Red Bull Ring circuit, at the Styrian Grand Prix, yes was raced last season consecutively, with this Big prize and later with the Austrian GP, in order to avoid unnecessary trips with the coronavirus pandemic. In the last edition, in 2020, there was a double for Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton as the winner, accompanied by his faithful squire, the number 2 of the team Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas. The current world leader, Max VerstappenAt that time, he achieved a valuable third place that he will try to improve in this edition, since to achieve a victory here he would hit the table.

Schedule of the 2021 Styrian F1 Grand Prix

Friday June 25:

Free Practice 1 11.30-12.30 hours

Free Practice 2 15.00 – 16.00 hours

Saturday June 26:

Free Practice 3: 12.00 -13.00 hours

Classification 15.00 -16.00 hours

Sunday June 27:

Race, Styrian GP, ​​from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where to watch the 2021 Styrian F1 Grand Prix?

During this season you can see the F-1 and consequently the Styrian Grand Prix 2021 through various options such as the platform DAZN the by Movistar Plus. The thematic channel of Movistar Plus Formula 1 has been renamed DAZN F1 and the channels are already enabled DAZN1 and DAZN2. You can follow all the live information about the event on the Mundo Deportivo website.