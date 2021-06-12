Schedule and where to watch the 2021 Roland Garros men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas

The moment of truth arrived, the day that all tennis fans were looking forward to. Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas are measured in what promises to be a gripping finale of Roland Garros 2021, of uncertain prognosis and insurmountable relevance for both. The Serbian is poised to be just one Grand Slam title behind Federer and Nadal and may become the first player in history to win all the majors more than once. For his part, the Greek wants to be crowned in his first Grand Slam final and show that he is the leader of the generational change in tennis. The game will be played at 3:00 p.m. at Philippe Chatrier and can be followed in Spain through Eurosport and DMAX, while in Latin America, ESPN will be in charge of broadcasting it.