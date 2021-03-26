schedule and where to watch on TV

SPORT.es 03/25/2021

The Formula 1 World Cup 2021 kicks off at the Bahrain circuit this coming Friday, March 26. Fernando Alonso returns to F1 with Alpine and Carlos Sainz debuts with Ferrari. Both will seek to give the bell in a season in which the Mercedes of Lewis hamilton Y Valtteri Bottas.

In SPORT we bring you all the updated schedules and televisions that will offer signal of the 2021 Bahrain GP so you don’t miss a single detail of what happens. We also offer you the last hour of the fight for the ‘pole’ on Saturday and the race on Sunday with our live narration.

SCHEDULE GP BAHRAIN F1 2021

Friday, March 26, 2021

Free Practice 1: 12:30 pm (CET) Free Practice 2: 4:00 pm (CET)

Saturday, March 27, 2021

Free practice 3: 1:00 p.m. (CET) Classification: 4:00 p.m. (CET)Sunday, March 28, 2021Race: 5:00 p.m. (CET)

Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix starts on Friday March 26th and ends on Sunday 28th of the same month, the day on which the first race of the year will take place. In addition, from this season it can be enjoyed on two different platforms: DAZN and Movistar +.