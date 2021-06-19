Schedule and where to watch on TV the third round of the 2021 US Open golf

The third round of US Open golf in Torrey Pines (San Diego). The third Grand slam of the season comes to a decisive day in which the title candidates will try to position themselves to fight for the tournament on Sunday.

The fog of the day on Thursday influenced a long Friday day, in which the first round and the golfers disputed the second. The good weather conditions that reigned in the field allowed the tournament to recover that time of delay with respect to the previous day and that everything is prepared so that the event can be played normally during the weekend.

Everything indicates that in him the alternatives in the first positions will be constant, since there are several men who fight for the front positions. Russell henley, with a -5 after two birdies and a bogey, and Richard Bland, who on Friday signed seven birdies and three bogeys for another -5, are co-leaders after the second round and come with an advantage to a third day that may be essential to see the candidates for victory.

In it will be the three Spanish players. Jon rahm he was the best of them on Friday, as he got fully into the fight for first place. He finished with -3, in fifth place tied with Bubba watson. He showed that he can fight for a renowned result in a tournament in which he was already third in 2019.

More complicated was the day for Rafa cabrera. The canary started in the top positions of the table, but he lived a difficult day and did not feel comfortable on the field. He chained several errors that made him share a busy 30th place in the absence of the 18th hole.

He also distanced himself from positions of honor Sergio garcia. After his pair the day before, he signed a +3 on his return that leaves him far from the leading men. Despite this, he managed to overcome the cut, his first great goal because since 2018 he had only surpassed two in the Grand Slam tournaments. In the top 50, he will now try to improve positions.

The second round once again showed the difficulty of playing a Grand slam. Less than a score of players managed to finish with the pair or with a better result, so even more difficulty is predicted for the final two days that will define the tournament. In addition, the mental demand will be increasing.

US Open third round schedule

The third round of the US Open it is disputed today, saturday, june 19, although the exact start time remains to be specified. This will be during the afternoon in Spanish peninsular time. The specific times of the matches will be defined during the morning of this Saturday.

Where to watch the third round of the US Open?

The third round of the US Open can be seen by Movistar Golf (57), platform dial Movistar Plus. The preview of the day is scheduled to start at 6.30 p.m. and the live broadcast of the third round, at 7 p.m., until the end of the day. In addition, the competition can also be seen by another dial Movistar Plus, LET’S GO (8), which will begin broadcasting at 11:15 pm.