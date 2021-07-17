Schedule and where to watch on TV the third round of the 2021 British Open golf

The third day of the dispute of the British Open 2021, one of the most outstanding tournaments of the season. In this third round of last Grand Slam of the year and one of the most precious on the circuit, Rahm has managed to reverse the situation after not having a good start on the first day. On the last second date, the Spanish, world number two signed a card of 64 strokes (6 under par) to place himself within 6 strokes of the South African leader, Louis Oosthuizen (-eleven).

Rahm he recovered from his bad role on the opening day of the British Open, which is disputed in Royal St. George’s, located in the south of England, within the town of sandwich. It is a tournament defined by the order of play, since there are up to 13 hours difference between those who start at dawn and the last to finish.

Sergio garcia, who finished the first day at 68 (-2), was the only Spaniard who finished below par for the field on the first day. This good start has allowed him to pass the cut through second consecutive Grand Slam, after the US Open. The Castellón and the Barrik

to they are still alive, since Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño and Rafa Cabrera they have been left out of the tournament.

The leader of this British open, the South African Louis Oosthuizen, left another sublime performance. He delivered a card of 4 birdies and a spectacular eagle on the 14th hole of par 5, where he also only made one mistake, a single bogey. At the moment it remains the leader, two strokes behind the American Collin morikawa, who joined the fight for his second ‘big’ with another 64 (-6).

On Torrey pines against Rahm competed for the US Open, while now the champion of the US PGA in 2020, the young man Morikawa. Therefore, the competition is very strong to win the first great of his career, since the South African also sees champions of Grand slam behind and up.

Of course, in addition to a Rahm that goes from less to more, you have to take into account the number 1, Dustin Johnson, who is in the positions of privilege, as well as to

Rory McIlroy. Who has not been able to pass the cut has been Phil Mickelson,

that this season has won the second big of the course

, the PGA Championship, but has had a

British Open 2021

disastrous.

British Open third round schedule

The third round of British open it is disputed today, saturday, july 17, starting at 10.20 hours in Spanish peninsular time

Schedule of the main matches of the third round of the British Open

10.20 Yuxin Lin (first match)

10.20 Talor Goosch and Bryson De Chambeau

12.05 Rory McIlroy and Richard Bland

12.15 Xander Schauffele and Benjami Herbert

13.05 Justin Thomas and Adam Scott

14.10 Tommy Fleetwood and Webb Simpson

14.30 Sergio García and Byeoung Hun An

3:45 p.m. Jon Rahm and Cameron Tringale

15.55 Brooks Koepka and Mackenzie Hughes

16.35 Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler

16.45 Jordan Spieth and Dylan Fritteli

Where to watch the third round of the British Open?

The third round of British open can be seen by Movistar Golf (57), platform dial Movistar Plus. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 11:00 am and last until 9:00 pm. In addition, the third turn can also be seen by another dial of Movistar Plus, LET’S GO (8).