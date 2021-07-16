Schedule and where to watch on TV the second round of the 2021 British Open golf

The golf planet lives this week the dispute of the British Open 2021, one of the most outstanding tournaments of the season. In this second round of last Grand Slam of the year and one of the most precious on the circuit, Rahm will try to reverse the situation after not having a good start on the first day.

The Basque golfer, number 2 in the world, finished the first round with 71 strokes (+1), while Sergio garcia, who finished on day 68 (-2), was the only Spaniard who finished below par on the field. The Castellón is nineteenth in the table with Barrika’s seventy-fourth, the same position that Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño occupies. Rafa Cabrera is forty-eighth (even) and Jorge Campillo finished 91st (+2).

The Open It is the oldest and most prestigious tournament in the world, so all players know that it is the golf event par excellence. East British Open 2021 that is disputed in Royal St. George’s, located in the south of England, within the town of sandwichIt is a tournament defined by the order of play, since there are up to 13 hours difference between those who start at dawn and the last to finish.

With these circumstances, Rahm did not take advantage of the Thursday morning shift, but his rival in the US Open past, South African Louis Oosthuizen, did not miss the opportunity. He is the leader after the first round after winning six hits on the field and will defend his lead on the second day.

There will be no shortage of rivals. Jordan sppieth has had a very good start and is second classified with -5, a result that he shares with Brian



Harman. With -4 share the fourth position five players like Stewart Cink, Dylan Frittelli, Benjamin Hebert, Mackenzie Hughes and Webb Simpson.

The positive for Rahm is that none of the favorites has had a formidable start of British Open 2021

. The most prominent is Collin morikawa, who shares the ninth place with several players with a total of -3.

They are not in the lead for now nor Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson.

Dustin shares nineteenth position with Sergio garcia, while McIlroy he suffered with an even day at the start and is forty-eighth. Although, for suffering, the one who experienced Phil Mickelson, who lived an initial day for oblivion and is last with +10.

British Open second round schedule

The second round of British Open it is disputed today, friday, july 16, starting at 7.35 hours in Spanish peninsular time

Schedule of the main matches of the second round of the British Open

7.35 Aaron Rai, Paul Waring and Daniel Croft (first match)

8.52 Tony Finau, Billy Horschel and Adam Hadwin

9.14 Francesco Molinari, Marc Leishman and Matt Wallace

9.25 Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners and Sebastián Muñoz

10.03 Keegan Bradley, Richard T. Lee and Rafa Cabrera

10.47 Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton and Kevin Kisner

10.58 Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre and Rickie Fowler

11.09 Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott

11.20 Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith

12.58 Michael Lorenzo-Vera, Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño and Abel Gallegos

14.04 Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak and Garrick Higo

15.15 Sam Burns, Lucas Herbert and Jorge Campillo

15.26 Jordan Spieth, Bryson De Chambeau and Branden Grace

15.37 Brian Harman, Mackenzie Hughes and Dylan Frittelli

15.59 Shane Lowry, Jon rahm and Louis Oosthuizen

16.21 Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris and Justin Rose

16.32 Scottie Scheffler, Sergio garcia and Yuxin Lin

Where to watch the second round of the British Open?

The second round of British Open can be seen by Movistar Golf (57), platform dial Movistar Plus. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7.30 am, with a second batch at 12.00 and a third from 4.30 pm, until the end of the day. In addition, the second round can also be seen by another dial of Movistar Plus, LET’S GO (8), which will offer the final stretch of the day, starting at 6.45 pm.