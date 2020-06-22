The Atlético de Madrid will seek his third consecutive victory on his visit to the Camilo Cano Sports City, where a I raised that he has salvation in his pocket and that he wants to continue maintaining the good dynamics shown to date. Both teams will face each other on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on Movistar LaLiga 3. You will also have minute-by-minute comments live on the OKDIARIO website.

Levante will play again for the second time since the competition resumed away from the City of Valencia, which is undergoing reforms. The first duel at La Nucia ended with a draw at one against Sevilla and now, before the current third-placed team in the League, he will seek to obtain another positive result. Those of Paco López have returned to the competition in full shape. After drawing at Mestalla against Valencia and against the Andalusians at home, they achieved an important victory against Espanyol at home. Five points out of nine possible that place him in the middle of the table with an important cushion regarding the descent, but with the seventh position that would give the ticket to the Europa League almost impossible.

In front, Atlético de Madrid has recovered the Champions League positions on the fast track and the challenge now is to consolidate the third position. Without much fanfare and with a great deal of suffering, they were able to beat a combative Valladolid in the Metropolitano, which, added to the point obtained in San Mamés and to the overwhelming victory achieved against Osasuna, make Simeone’s main objective to return As soon as possible to be in the top four, be it a reality. Now the challenge is to win a Levante at home, something that is not particularly good for the rojiblancos.