Schedule and where to watch on TV the fourth round of the British Open 2021

The fourth and last day of the dispute of the British Open 2021, one of the most outstanding tournaments of the season. On this last day of last Grand Slam of the year and one of the most precious on the circuit, Rahm has managed to reverse the situation after not having a good start on the first day and comes with options to reach the title on the latter date.

Rahm he recovered from his bad role on the opening day of the British Open, and then on the second and third days go clearly higher, which allows him today to be in the top 6 of the tournament, five strokes behind the leader. Oosthuizen, arrives as a solo leader of this British open with his -12. Collin morikawa, meanwhile, occupies the second position at -11, just one stroke behind the South African.

It is expected, therefore, a real stellar game that these two will star today in the last round in Royal St. George’s. Jon rahmFor his part, he will face her with -7, five from the head. East British Open 2021, which is disputed in the aforementioned Royal St. George’s, located in the south of England, within the town of sandwich, arrives with maximum emotion to its resolution journey.

Sergio garcia, for his part, is the other Spanish golfer still alive in the tournament. His good start has earned him to pass the cut through second consecutive Grand Slam, after the US Open. Unfortunately, clearly the Castellón golfer has gone from more to less in the contest, where in the third round he suffered an ordeal on the greens. Made up to 37 putts Sergio, with more than two per hole, a statistic impossible to overcome despite the fact that the game with the irons has a certain order. With 73 strokes, four bogeys, a double bogey and three birdies, he fell back many positions in his desire to finish with a good position to ensure he qualify for the team on his own Ryder cup.

Oosthuizen for the moment it remains leader, one blow from the American Collin morikawa, who signed up for the fight for his second ‘big’, so he has experience going for him, just like Rahm. On Torrey Pines, in fact, the South African competed against Rahm for him US Open, while now the champion of the US PGA in 2020, the young man Morikawa.

Of course, in addition to a Rahm that goes from less to more, you have to take into account Jordan sppierth, third with -9, just two goals from Morikawa already three of Oosthuizen. They meet -8, just one hit from Spieth, the canadian Conners and the also American Scheffler.

British Open fourth round schedule

The fourth round of British open it is disputed today, sunday, july 18, starting at 9.00 a.m. in Spanish peninsular time

Schedule of the main matches of the fourth round of the British Open

10.30 Xander Schauffele and Joaquin Niemann

11.15 Byeong Hun An and Sergio garcia

13.40 Dustin Johnson and Emiliano Grillo

15.15 Jon rahm and Scottie Scheffler

15.25 Corey Conners and Jordan Spieth

15.35 Collin Morikawa and Louis Oosthuizen

Where to watch the fourth round of the British Open?

The fourth round of British open can be seen by Movistar Golf (57), platform dial Movistar Plus. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and last until 9 a.m. In addition, the third turn can also be seen by another dial of Movistar Plus, LET’S GO (8).