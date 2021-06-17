Schedule and where to watch on TV the first round of the 2021 US Open golf

The golf planet lives this week the dispute of the US Open 2021, one of the most outstanding tournaments of the season. It is not for less, since it is about the third Grand Slam of the year and one of the most precious on the circuit.

A good list of candidates for the title meet this week in Torrey pines, on San Diego. The Californian field was designated as the venue for a tournament to be played in its south field. It will be the second time Torrey pines host a “major”, it already did in 2008, in which it was the last US Open conquered so far by Tiger Woods.

This time the story seems different, since there are other men who seem to arrive better at the dispute of the tournament. Hideki Matsuyama, champion of Masters, Y Phil Mickelson, winner of PGA Championship, have already been crowned in “majors” this season and will try to increase their record in these tournaments. In addition, other players such as Rory McIlroy or Jon Rahm.

The name of the player of Barrika It is one of the most repeated in the pools to find the winner of the tournament. There are two reasons that push this: the first, the great performance it usually offers in Torrey pines, the field in which he achieved his first professional victory in 2017. The second is the great state of form that he showed two weeks ago in the Memorial Tournament, where an inopportune positive for coronavirus at the end of the third round he shattered his solid chances to win a tournament that he was dominating with an iron fist.

Rahm He will be one of the three Spanish participants in the tournament, since last Saturday he obtained the necessary negatives to get out of confinement. They will accompany you Sergio garcia, who wants to improve their performance of the last Grand slam, in which it has been difficult to overcome the cuts, and Rafa cabrera, who wants to opt for a good result.

Of course, as in every tournament, there are again many contenders for the title. Number 1 Dustin Johnson, a Xander Schauffele with several top10 in the last Grand slam, or other dangerous players like Brooks Koepka, Bryson De Chambeau or Justin Thomas, among others, will also try to fight for victory.

US Open first round schedule

The first round of US Open It will start at 3:45 p.m. in Spanish peninsular time

Schedule of the main matches of the first round of the US Open

16.29 Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson and Shane Lowry

16.29 Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka

16.40 Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland

16.51 Martin Kaymer, Webb Simpson and Gary Woodland

16.51 Max Homa, Xander Schauffele and Phil Mickelson

17.35 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Adrian Meronk and Sung Kang

22.14 Lee Westwood, Stewart Cink and Paul Casey

22.14 Tyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama and Bryson DeChambeau

22.25 Adam Scott, Sergio garcia and Bubba Watson

22.25 Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth

22.36 Marc Leishman, Jon rahm and Patrick Reed

22.36 Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose

Where to watch the first round of the US Open?

The first round of US Open can be seen by Movistar Golf (57), platform dial Movistar Plus. The pre-session is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm and the first round will be broadcast live at 8.00 pm until the end of the day. In addition, the first round can also be seen by another dial of Movistar Plus, LET’S GO (8), which will begin its broadcast at 22.55 hours, until approximately 0.25.