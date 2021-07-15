Schedule and where to watch on TV the 1st round of the British Open 2021 of golf

The golf planet lives this week the dispute of the British Open 2021, one of the most outstanding tournaments of the season. It is not for less, since it is about the last Grand Slam of the year and one of the most precious on the circuit.

The Open It is the oldest and most prestigious tournament in the world. It is, therefore, the golf event par excellence, the one that all players want to win. The ardor and passion with which the fans live the tournament live is famous. In addition, the British open It is one of the most legendary links-style golf courses, making it the most complicated and demanding test, as well as beautiful, in the world of golf.

East British Open 2021 it will take place in Royal St. George’s, which is located in the south of England, within the town of sandwich. It is one of the most recognized courses in the tournament rotation, which has already hosted The Open with a total of 13 editions. So far, three greats have already been played, where the most recent has been the US Open 2021, where Jon rahm has debuted as a ‘major’ champion and has gained momentum to try to put on another great performance in this British.

He comes from being in the top 10 in the tournament Scotland, which is why it adds to the good list of candidates for the title that meet this week in Royal St. George’s, in Sandwich. He will be one of the two ‘majors’ champions this year present on the field. Will be Phil Mickelson, winner of PGA Championship, but not Hideki Matsuyama, the winner of the Masters, who has tested positive for coronavirus. In addition, other players such as Rory McIlroy. Dustin Johnson, on the contrary, he has had a difficult season.

With him the player of Barrika, after his great success in the US Open 2021. Rahm arrives at the tournament as number 2 in world golf, after losing to Johnson number 1 in Scotland. However, they are only separated by an average of 0.0216 points, so of what happens in this British open Much of what can happen in the world golf rankings will be decided. t

Rahm will be the main Spanish asset in the British Open 2021, but not the only one. You will be accompanied by two regulars like Sergio garcia, who wants to improve their performance of the last Grand slam, since finally in the US Open passed the cut, and Rafa cabrera, who wants to opt for a good result. In addition, they complete the list of Spaniards Jorge Campillo and Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño.

British Open first round schedule

The first round of British open it is disputed today, thursday, july 15, starting at 7.35 hours in Spanish peninsular time.

Schedule of the main matches of the first round of the British Open

7.35 Richard Bland, Andy Sullivan and Marcus Armitage (first game)

7.57 Michael Lorenzo-Vera, Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño and Abel Gallegos

9.03 Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak and Garrick Higgo

10.03 Ernie Els, Gary Woodland and Cole Hammer

10.14 Sam Burns, Lucas Herbert and Jorge Campillo

10.25 Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Branden Grace

10.58 Shane Lowry, Jon rahm and Louis Oosthuizen

11.20 Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris and Justin Rose

11.31 Schottie Scheffler, Sergio garcia and Yuxin Lin

14.15 Francesco Molinari, Marc Leishman and Matt Wallace

14.26 Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners and Sebastián Muñoz

15.04 Keegan Bradley, Richard T. Lee and Rafa cabrera

15.48 Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton and Kevin Kisner

15.59 Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre and Rickie Fowler

16.10 Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott

16.21 Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith

Where to watch the first round of the British Open?

The first round of British open can be seen by

Movistar Golf

(57), platform dial Movistar Plus. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7.30 hours, with broadcast of the different shifts until the end of the day. In addition, the first round can also be seen by another dial of Movistar Plus, LET’S GO (8), which will offer the final part of the first round, starting at 18.15 hours.