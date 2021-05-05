schedule and where to watch on TV

05/05/2021

On at 09:02 CEST

The 2021 Formula 1 World Championship faces the Spanish GP this week, specifically, in the Circuit de Barcelona in Montmeló, one of the most classic tracks. The race is disputed Sunday, May 9 at 3:00 p.m. (CET) and you can follow it live on SPORT.

WHERE TO SEE THE SPANISH F1 GP

We tell you where to watch Friday’s free practice on television and Saturday’s pole position. On this occasion, during The entire Grand Prix will be open to view on Telecinco. It will also be seen through Movistar + Y DAZN.

In SPORT we bring you all the updated schedules and the televisions that will offer signal of the GP of Spain 2021 so that you do not miss a detail of what happens. We also offer you the last hour of the fight for the ‘pole’ on Saturday and the race on Sunday with our live narration.

SCHEDULE SPANISH GP F1 2021

Friday May 7

Free training 1: 11:30 – 12:30 Free training 2: 15:00 – 16:00

Saturday May 8

Free practice 3: 12.00 – 13.00 (CET) Classification: 15.00 – 16.00 (CET)

Sunday May 2

The Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix begins on Friday May 7 and ends on Sunday May 9, the day on which the fourth race of the year and of this championship will take place.