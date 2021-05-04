schedule and where to watch on TV

05/04/2021 at 10:29 AM CEST

The 2021 Formula 1 World Championship is already facing the Spanish GP, specifically, in the Montmeló Circuit, one of the most classic tracks, located in Barcelona. The race is disputed this Sunday, May 9 at 3:00 p.m. (CET) and you can follow it live on SPORT. We will tell you where to watch the latest free practice on television today and the classification for pole.

In SPORT we bring you all the updated schedules and the televisions that will offer signal of the GP of Spain 2021 so that you do not miss a detail of what happens. We also offer you the last hour of the fight for the ‘pole’ on Saturday and the race on Sunday with our live narration. On television, it can be seen live on DAZN and in Movistar +. Therefore, we will need a subscription to enjoy the race. DAZN It is the leading platform in streaming and sports VOD, allowing you to enjoy a trial month and after a very large sports billboard for € 9.99 per month.

SCHEDULE GP PORTUGAL F1 2021

Friday May 7

Free practice 1: 11:30 – 12:30 Free practice 2: 15:00 – 16:00

Saturday May 8

Free practice 3: 12.00 – 13.00 (CET) Classification: 15.00 – 16.00 (CET)Sunday May 2Race: 15.00h (CET)

The Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix will begin on Friday, May 7 and end on Sunday, May 9, the day on which the fourth race of the year and of this championship will take place.