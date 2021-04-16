schedule and where to watch on TV

SPORT.es

The 2021 Formula 1 World Championship will start again after almost a month on April 16 in Emilia Romagna, specifically at the Ímola circuit. The race It takes place on Sunday, April 18 at 3:00 p.m. (CET) and you can follow it live on SPORT.

On SPORT We bring you all the updated schedules and the televisions that will offer a signal from the Emilia Romagna GP 2021 so that you do not miss a detail of what happens. We also offer you the last hour of the fight for the pole on Saturday and the race on Sunday with our live narration.

SCHEDULE GP EMILIA ROMAGNA F1 2021

Friday April 16

Free practice 1: 11.00-12.00h (CET)

Free practice 2: 14.30-15.30h (CET)

Saturday April 17

Free practice 3: 11.00-12.00h (CET)

Classification: 14.00 – 15.00h (CET)

Sunday April 18

Race: 15.00h (CET) (63 laps)

The Emilia Romagna Formula 1 Grand Prix It will start on Friday April 16 and ends on Sunday 18 of the same month, the day on which the first race of the year will take place. In addition, from this season it can be enjoyed on two different platforms: DAZN and Movistar +.