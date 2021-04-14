Schedule and where to watch Nadal on TV

Rafael Nadal Y Federico Delbonis you can see the faces in the second round of Monte Carlo Masters 1000. The Spanish left-hander, current number 3 of the ATP, makes his debut in one of his fetish tournaments, which he has won up to in eleven times. His latest success dates from 2018, when he defeated in the final Nishikori by 6-3, 6-2.

Nadal starts his career in the clay court tour, which he has on his calendar next to ATP 500 of the Count of Godó and the Masters 1000 of Madrid and Rome, all this as a prelude to Roland Garros, which has been delayed a week by the coronavirus pandemic and of which he is the current champion. This will be Nadal’s first tournament since he was defeated in the last quarter-finals. Australian Open versus Stefanos Tsitsipas.

It has happened that the number 2 in the world, Daniil Medvedev, has had to give WO because it has given positive for coronavirus, so the picture has been opened to the Spanish left-hander. If he manages to overcome the Argentine, in principle he would have a team composed of the Bulgarian Grigor dimitrov and the russian Andrey Rublev to reach the semifinals.

Last season the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 Due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the manacorí will face this tournament with special enthusiasm. Without a doubt the best tennis in Nadal He is presented on clay, he can also take a shoot against another specialist such as the southpaw Delbonis.

The face to face between both players is four to zero favorable to Rafael Nadal. In the four confrontations the Spaniard has not lost a set, with two very comfortable victories on clay. He won 6-3 6-2 at Viña del Mar 2013, as well as beat the Argentine 6-1, 6-1 without setbacks in Buenos Aires.

When is Nadal – Delbonis played?

The game is played today, wednesday, april 14, in the third turn of the center court, in which the game begins at 11.00 hours. The match is expected to start around 3:00 p.m..

Where to see the Nadal – Delbonis?

The encounter can be seen by LET’S GO (8), platform dial Movistar Plus. You can follow the game live on the Mundo Deportivo website.