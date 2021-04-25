Schedule and where to watch Nadal on TV

Rafa Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas star in the grand final of the Open Banc Sabadell Conde de Godó 2021. The manacorí leaves as a favorite against the Greek, who disputes his second final in the ATP 500 Barcelona, ​​where he precisely lost to Nadal in the 2018 final, by a resounding 6-2, 6-1.

However, three years have passed and Tsitsipas today is another player. Currently Greek is the ATP number 5 and it comes from winning the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, his first title in this category. He has maintained the level of form and confidence in the Count

from

Gothic, where it has been very superior to its rivals.

Tsitsipas has beaten Munar, De Miñaur, Auger Aliassime and Sinner in the semifinals, which he clearly defeated by a double 6-3. Now, he faces a Nadal which is obviously a favorite on clay and has gone from low to high during the week.

Nadal showed his best face before Pablo Carreño Busta in the semifinals, which he endorsed a resounding 6-3, 6-2 with great sensations. The world number 3, who could come out number 2 if he wins the tournament, suffered to win at Ivashka ya Nishikori in 3 in sets in the first two rounds. Once he got through those first two tough encounters, against Cameron norrie and against Pablo Carreño has not been through problems.

Nadal seeks his twelfth title in Barcelona and for this he must overcome a Tsitsisipas that also has not lost a set or in Monte Carlo nor in what is taken from the Count of Godó.

The head-to-head between both players is clearly favorable to Nadal. The Spanish leads the head to 6-2 head, although the last confrontation was for Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals of the latter Australian Open 2021.

Tsitsipas rallied from 0-2 against in sets to Nadal to access the semifinals, where he lost against Medvedev. On clay, both players have met on three occasions, with a balance also favorable for Nadal by 2-1.

The one of Manacor he won in the final of Count of Godó in 2018 and in the semifinals of Rome Masters 1000 2019, while Tsitsipas also beat Nadal in the Masters 1000 previous, that of Madrid 2019, by 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

When is Nadal – Tsitsipas played?

The game is played today, Sunday, April 25, not before 4:00 p.m.

Where to see the Nadal – Tsitsipas?

The encounter can be seen by La1 from TVE. You can follow all the information about the match live on the Mundo Deportivo website.