Schedule and where to watch Nadal on TV

Rafa Nadal and Pablo Carreño star in the Spanish duel in the second semifinal of the ATP 500 of the Conde de Godó 2021. The manacorí leaves as a favorite against the gijonés, who will want to surprise Nadal on clay, who has gone from less to more during the tournament, after suffering against Ivashka and Nishikori, but yesterday comfortably surpassed Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals.

Nadal look for your twelfth title in Barcelona and for this he must overcome a Carreno that comes from defeating Schwartzman, top 10 on clay, semifinalist of the past Roland Garros Y finalist of the Masters 1000 in Rome.

Carreno, meanwhile, returns to semifinals at the Conde de Godó, a round that it already reached in 2018 where it lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas, who disputes the first semifinal against the young Italian Jannik Sinner.

Pablo comes from winning in addition to Schwartzman to Bernabé Zapata, so it will be his second duel against a Spanish tennis player. The face to face against Nadal It seems very unfavorable to him, so much so that he has never beaten his compatriot. Carreno Busta occupies the thirteenth place in the ATP ranking and wants to go back to top ten.

Nadal dominates by a blunt 7-0, with four clashes on clay, where the world number 3 he has won all without giving up any set. The first confrontation was in the round of 16 of the ATP 500 of Rio de Janeiro 2015, where he won 7-5 6-3.

The following season, in 2016, they met again in the Brazilian tournament, but in this case in the second round. Nadal again gave no option to Carreno Busta, which he clearly won 6-1, 6-4.

The following season, they faced each other in the Grand slam of beaten earth, Roland Garros. In the quarterfinals of the 2017 edition they were measured, but Carreno He arrived with a lot of wear and tear and was physically touched, so he had to retire with 6-2, 2-0 down.

The last match on clay dates from last season, where Nadal passed over Carreno Busta in the second round of Rome Masters 1000, where the manacorí won 6-1, 6-1. Nadal, to win this Open Banc Sabadell Conde de Godó 2021, will recover the second place of the ATP ranking, to the detriment of the Russian Daniil Medvedev.

When is Nadal – Carreño Busta played?

The game is played today, Saturday, April 24, not before 16.00 hours

Where to see the Nadal – Carreño Busta?

The encounter can be seen by La1 from TVE. You can follow all the information about the match live on the Mundo Deportivo website.