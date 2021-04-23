Schedule and where to watch Nadal on TV

Rafa Nadal and Cameron Norrie they face each other in the quarterfinals of Open Banc Sabadell Conde de Godó 2021. The manacorí seeks to reach the semifinals against the British, in a left-handed duel since it already took place last February in the Australian Open.

Nadal has had to fight hard in his first two matches in this ATP 500, as he beat Ivaskha in the second round 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, while in the second round they beat Kei nishikori, two-time tournament champion, 6-0, 2-6, 6-2.

Nadal’s tennis He goes from less to more in the tournament, since as he himself has confessed he has not been able to play much tennis in the last calendar year and needs filming. That will surely give you Norrie, a battling tennis player from the baseline who surpassed David Goffin, who retired in the second set due to physical problems.

Nadal has won the Count of Godó eleven times, where the last time was in 2018, when he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the end. The Greek, who in this edition is the second seeded, is one of the favorites here, like the Russian Rublev, who defeated the Spanish southpaw in the quarterfinals.

At the moment Rafael Nadal is number 3 ATP, but if he achieves the title he would regain second place, right now in possession of Daniil Medvedev. Nadal on clay he exercises dominance unparalleled in men’s tennis and will try to prevail over a Norrie which is being one of the surprises of the tournament.

The face to face between both players is 1-0 in favor of Nadalas the two recently met in the third round of the Australian Open 2021. In the Grand slam oceanic, Nadal did not give the British option, whom he defeated in three sets, for 7-5, 6-2, 7-5.

Nadal He has always confessed that it is an extra illusion for him to play in the Count Godo, since it is his club and he knows what to win in Barcelona it has a special flavor. It will once again have the support of the public, which within the possibilities under the restrictions by the coronavirus pandemic, will fill the capacity of the center court, which has its name.

When is Nadal – Norrie played?

The game is played today, Friday, April 23, at 16.00 hours

Where to see the Nadal – Norrie?

The encounter can be seen by Teledeporte. You can follow all the information about the match live on the Mundo Deportivo website.