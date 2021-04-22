Schedule and where to watch Nadal on TV

Rafa Nadal and Kei Nishikori face in the Round of 16 of the ATP 500 of Barcelona Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy 2021. The manacorí faces his second match of the tournament with the need to raise the level shown yesterday, where he had to overcome an adverse set against the Belarusian Ivashka.

Nadal went from less to more in the second round and debut match in this tournament edition. 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 was the marker and the ATP number 3 He faces this match with enthusiasm and the intention of advancing to the quarterfinals. To do this, a rival who knows perfectly what the Japanese is like is measured Kei nishikori, champion of Count of Godó doubly, in 2014 and 2015, it will already be a more demanding exam for the eleven-time champion of the tournament.

After falling into the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000,

Nadal He seeks to recover his best feelings and nothing better than a rival of proven entity on clay.

Nishikori, meanwhile, has been struggling during the tournament to be in this round. The Japanese had to come back in extremis against the Argentine Guido pella, which he won 4-6, 7-6, 6-2. In the second round, he defeated the Chilean Garin 7-6, 4-6, 6-1, in another tough match.

The serve is the weak point of the Japanese, who nevertheless from the bottom and in the return is very competitive. Currently occupies the position 39 of the ATP ranking and wants to be in it again top 30.

The face to face between both players is clearly favorable to Rafa Nadal. The Spanish southpaw dominates the direct confrontations by a resounding 11-2. On clay, they have been measured up to five times, all of them with a victory of Nadal, who has only yielded one set in the final of the Madrid Masters 1000 2014, which was finally resolved with Nishikori’s withdrawal in the third set.

The victories of the Japanese over Nadal have been on hard court, in the quarterfinals Canada Masters 1000 2015 and in the match for the bronze of the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games. On clay, Nadal’s favoritism is very high, even though they are two champions of the Open Banc Sabadell Conde de Godó.

When is Nadal – Nishikori played?

The game is played today, Thursday, April 22, at 16.00 hours

Where to see the Nadal – Nishikori?

The encounter can be seen by Teledeporte. You can follow all the information about the match live on the Mundo Deportivo website.