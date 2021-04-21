Schedule and where to watch Nadal on TV

Rafael Nadal starts his career in one of the fetish tournaments, the ATP 500 of the Count of Godó 2021, before the Belarusian Ivashka, number 111 of the ATP. The number 3 of the ATP seeks to react after falling into Monte Carlo Masters 1000 quarterfinals in view of Andrey Rublev.

The Spanish left-hander has won the tournament up to eleven times. His first success dates from 2005, when beat Juan Carlos Ferrero in three sets. He won consecutively until 2010 edition, where he did not compete in the tournament and Fernando Verdasco it was done with the wound. In 2011 returned to compete and took the next three consecutive editions, until in 2014 and 2015 lost against Almagro and Fabio Fognini. However, Nadal never gives up and took another three consecutive titles between 2016 to 2018, when he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

In the 2019 edition he lost to Dominic Thiem and that of 2020 was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic, so that Rafa He wants to succeed at home again, as lifting a title on Spanish soil is always special, as he himself admits.

Looking ahead to this edition, given the drop in Dominic Thiem due to injury, his main threat is the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, which comes from winning brilliantly the Monegasque Masters 1000 before his own Rublev (his first tournament of this category), which will also be in the Count of Godó and it is another of the favorites.

Ivashka competed in the ATP 250 of Andalusia and reached the quarterfinals, where he competed face to face with Jaume munar, against which he lost in three sets. The Belarusian usually displays his best tennis on hard courts, although he is a modest player on the circuit, who has not won no title in all its ATP career.

It will be the first confrontation between both players, where obviously Rafael Nadal He starts as a clear favorite in the duel and everything seems to indicate that he will advance to the round, although in the warm-up in the tournament he can see how Ivashka He comes out motivated and can compete and excite the meeting.

When is Nadal – Ivashka played?

The game is played today, Wednesday April 21, around 16.00 hours

Where to see the Nadal – Ivashka?

The encounter can be seen by Teledeporte. You can follow all the information about the match live on the Mundo Deportivo website.