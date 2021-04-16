Schedule and where to watch Nadal on TV

Rafa Nadal and Andrey Rublev you can see the faces in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 2021. This duel among top ten It promises to be very attractive, since they are two of the players who print the most power from the baseline, although the Spanish left-hander starts as a clear favorite in the stake.

Nadal he has been transmitting great feelings during the tournament. On its debut in second round crushed Delbonis 6-1, 6-2, but his superiority in eighths of final in view of Grigor Dimitrov, who endorsed a double 6-1. Number 3 in the world has won the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 up to 11 times, so he looks for his twelfth title in The principality, even more so after the defeat of Novak Djokovic against prognosis at the hands of British Daniel Evans.

Now it will be measured at a Rublev that Although its best surface is the hard court, it reaches its first quarter-finals in Monte Carlo and comes from achieving a long-suffering victory against Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round 7-6, 5-7, 6-3.

Nadal and Davidovich (will be measured at Tsitsipas) are both Spanish tennis representatives in this instance of the competition, since in addition to Roberto Bautista against Rublev, lost Pablo Carreño Busta in three sets against the Norwegian Casper Ruud.

Rafael Nadal has faced Andrey Rublev twice, both with victories. Of course, against the young Russian has been measured on hard court, covered and uncovered, in the ATP Nitto Finals 2020 (6-3, 6-4) and in the US Open 2017 (6-1, 6-2, 6-2).

Number 3 in the world seeks to improve the semifinals he reached in 2019 (last year it was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic, so in this edition it is played without an audience), where he lost in semifinals against Fabio Fognini. The Italian, who will also be in the quarterfinals, will face Casper ruud and the winner will face Nadal or Rublev.

When is Nadal – Rublev played?

The game is played today, Friday April 16, in the last shift from the Central Court. The game is expected to start between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Where to see the Nadal – Rublev?

The encounter can be seen by GO (8), platform dial Movistar Plus. You can follow the game live on the Mundo Deportivo website.