Schedule and where to watch Nadal on TV

Rafa Nadal and Grigor Dimitrov you can see the faces in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 2021. The tournament in this category on clay is synonymous with success for the Spanish southpaw, who has won it up to eleven times.

Nadal left very good feelings in his debutt before Delbonis, which he clearly surpassed by 6-1, 6-2. Now, he faces his match against the Bulgarian with the intention of continuing to advance in the tournament, but Dimitrov He is a player of proven quality, although clay is not the most suitable surface for his tennis.

Number 3 in the world did not play from the Australian Open last February, where he lost in quarter finals in view of Stefanos Ttsitsipas, that raised him an adverse 0-2 in sets. Nadal had lower back problems and was infiltrated to be able to play in conditions Ocean Grand Slam, but that, together with the difficulties to travel through the coronavirus pandemic, has taken him to rest until the Monegasque tournament.

Grigor dimitrov, meanwhile, currently occupies the seventeenth position in the ATP ranking. The Bulgarian, champion of the ATP Nitto Finals in 2017, He comes from defeating the French in the second round Jemery chardy, for 7-6, 6-4.

The face to face between both players is clearly favorable to Nadal. The manacorí wins by a forceful 13-1 in the previous clashes. On clay, both tennis players have seen each other until five times, all of them in Masters 1000, with full of triumphs for him 13 Roland Garros champion.

In Monte Carlo, both tennis players have seen each other three times. They clashed in quarter-finals of the 2013 edition, with a score of 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 for Nadal. Years later they have clashed in 2018 and 2019, in the semifinals and third round, respectively, both games resolved by 6-4, 6-1.

Therefore, NothingHe starts as a clear favorite to the game, although Dimitrov it will already be an exam of a much higher level than the left-handed Delbonis.

When is Nadal – Dimitrov played?

The game is played today, Thursday, April 15, in the third turn of the Center Court, which starts at 11.00 am. The match should start between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Where to see the Nadal – Dimitrov?

The encounter can be seen by GO (8), Movistar Plus platform dial. You can follow the game live on the Mundo Deportivo website.