Schedule and where to watch Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races on TV

The third round of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship will take place between April 16 and 18 at the 2021 Portuguese GP. SPORT We bring you all the updated schedules and the televisions that will offer a signal of the Grand Prix that is held at the Portimao circuit so that you do not miss a single detail of what happens.

We also offer you the last hour of the fight for the ‘pole’ in each of the categories and of the race on Sunday with our live narration through SPORT.es

Johann zarco has 40 points, which has positioned him as the leader in the MotoGP rider classification. Spanish follows closely Maverick Viñales with 35. However, the great novelty of this race will be that Marc Márquez He will return to the ring after more than two hundred days injured.

SCHEDULE GP PORTUGAL 2021

Friday April 16

10.00 – 10.40: Moto3 / FP1

10.55 – 11.40: MotoGP / FP1

11.55 – 12.35: Moto2 / FP1

14.15 – 14.55: Moto3 / FP2

15.10 – 15.55: MotoGP / FP2

16.10 – 16.50: Moto2 / FP2

Saturday April 17

10.00 – 10.40: Moto3 / FP3

10.55 – 11.40: MotoGP / FP3

11.55 – 12.35: Moto2 / FP3

13.35 – 13.50: Moto3 / Q1

14.00 – 14.15: Moto3 / Q2

14.30 – 15.00: MotoGP / FP4

15.10 – 15.25: MotoGP / Q1

15.35 – 15.50: MotoGP / Q2

16.10 – 16.25: Moto2 / Q1

16.35 – 16.50: Moto2 / Q2

Sunday April 18

10.00 – 10.20: Moto3 / WUP

10.30 – 10.50: Moto2 / WUP

11.00 – 11.20: MotoGP / WUP

12.20: Moto3 / Race (21 laps)

14.00: MotoGP / Race (25 laps)

15.30: Moto2 / Race (23 laps)