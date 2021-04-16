Schedule and where to watch Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races on TV

04/16/2021
On at 4:21 PM CEST
The third round of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship will take place between April 16 and 18 at the 2021 Portuguese GP. SPORT We bring you all the updated schedules and the televisions that will offer a signal of the Grand Prix that is held at the Portimao circuit so that you do not miss a single detail of what happens.
We also offer you the last hour of the fight for the ‘pole’ in each of the categories and of the race on Sunday with our live narration through SPORT.es
Johann zarco has 40 points, which has positioned him as the leader in the MotoGP rider classification. Spanish follows closely Maverick Viñales with 35. However, the great novelty of this race will be that Marc Márquez He will return to the ring after more than two hundred days injured.
MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free
SCHEDULE GP PORTUGAL 2021
Friday April 16
10.00 – 10.40: Moto3 / FP1
10.55 – 11.40: MotoGP / FP1
11.55 – 12.35: Moto2 / FP1
14.15 – 14.55: Moto3 / FP2
15.10 – 15.55: MotoGP / FP2
16.10 – 16.50: Moto2 / FP2
Saturday April 17
10.00 – 10.40: Moto3 / FP3
10.55 – 11.40: MotoGP / FP3
11.55 – 12.35: Moto2 / FP3
13.35 – 13.50: Moto3 / Q1
14.00 – 14.15: Moto3 / Q2
14.30 – 15.00: MotoGP / FP4
15.10 – 15.25: MotoGP / Q1
15.35 – 15.50: MotoGP / Q2
16.10 – 16.25: Moto2 / Q1
16.35 – 16.50: Moto2 / Q2
Sunday April 18
10.00 – 10.20: Moto3 / WUP
10.30 – 10.50: Moto2 / WUP
11.00 – 11.20: MotoGP / WUP
12.20: Moto3 / Race (21 laps)
14.00: MotoGP / Race (25 laps)
15.30: Moto2 / Race (23 laps)