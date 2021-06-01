schedule and where to watch Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races on TV

06/01/2021 at 3:35 PM CEST

The 2021 MotoGP World Championship faces the 2021 Catalan GP this weekend. SPORT.es We bring you all the updated schedules and televisions that offer signal of free practice, qualifying and Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races of the Grand Prix that takes place in the legendary Circuit de Barcelona-Cataluña, also known as Circuit de Montmeló.

We also offer you the last hour of Sunday’s race with our live narration through the SPORT website. All sessions can be seen live on DAZN and Movistar + in Spain. In Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Peru it can be followed through ESPN, in the United States it will be NBC Sports.

Fabio Quartararo has 105 points, which has positioned him as the leader in the MotoGP rider classification. He is also closely followed by the also French Zarco with 81. For his part, Marc Márquez continues to try to get enough filming to show us the best version of his skills as a pilot. To find a Spaniard in the classification we must descend to fifth place, occupied by Joan Mir with 65 points.

MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free

CATALONIA GP SCHEDULES 2021

Friday June 4:9.00 – 9.40 FP1 Moto39.55 – 10.40 FP1 MotoGP10.55 – 11.35 FP1 Moto211.50 – 12.20 FP1 MotoE13.15 – 13.55 FP2 Moto314.10 – 14.55 FP2 MotoGP15.10 – 15.50 FP2 Moto216.05 – 16.35 FP2 MotoESaturday June 5:9.00 – 9.40 FP3 Moto39.55 – 10.40 FP3 MotoGP10.55 – 11.35 FP3 Moto211.50 – 12.20 FP3 MotoE12.35 – 12.50 Q1 Moto313.00 – 13.15 Q2 Moto313.30 – 14.00 FP4 MotoGP14.10 – 14.25 Q1 MotoGP14.35 – 14.50 Q2 MotoGP15.10 – 15.25 Q1 Moto215.35 – 15.50 Q2 Moto216.10 – 16.50 E-PoleSunday June 6:9.00 – 9.20 MotoGP Warm Up39.30 – 9.50 MotoGP Warm Up210.00 – 10.20 MotoGP Warm Up11.20 Moto3 Race (21 laps) 13.00 MotoGP Race (24 laps) 14.30 Moto2 Race (22 laps) 16.00 MotoE Race (7 laps)