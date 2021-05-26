schedule and where to watch Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races on TV

05/26/2021

On at 16:22 CEST

The 2021 MotoGP World Championship faces the 2021 Italian GP this weekend. SPORT.es we bring you all the updated schedules and televisions that offer signal of free practice, qualifying and races Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP of the Grand Prix that takes place in the legendary Autodromo Internazionale de Mugello.

We also offer you the last hour of Sunday’s race with our live narration through de the SPORT website. All sessions can be viewed live on DAZN and Movistar + in Spain. In Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Peru it can be followed through ESPN, in the United States it will be NBC Sports.

Fabio Quartararo he has 80 points, which has positioned him as the leader in the MotoGP rider standings. Italian follows very closely Francesco Bagnaia with 79. For his part, Marc Márquez He continues to try to get enough filming to show us the best version of his skills as a pilot. To find a Spaniard in the classification we must descend to fifth place, occupied by Maverick Viñales with 56 points.

SCHEDULES GP ITALY 2021

Friday May 289.00 – 9.40 FP1 Moto39.55 – 10.40 FP1 MotoGP10.55 – 11.35 FP1 Moto213.15 – 13.55 FP2 Moto314.10 – 14.55 FP2 MotoGP15.10 – 15.50 FP2 Moto2Saturday 29 May9.00 – 9.40 FP3 Moto39.55 – 10.40 FP3 MotoGP10.55 – 11.35 FP3 Moto212.35 – 12.50 Q1 Moto313.00 – 13.15 Q2 Moto313.30 – 14.00 FP4 MotoGP14.10 – 14.25 Q1 MotoGP14.35 – 14.50 Q2 MotoGP15.10 – 15.25 Q1 Moto2 15.35 – 15.50 Q2 Moto2Sunday May 308.40 – 9.00 MotoGP Warm Up39.10 – 9.30 MotoGP Warm Up29.40 – 10.00 MotoGP Warm Up11.00 Moto3 Race (20 laps) 12.20 Moto2 Race (21 laps) 14.00 MotoGP Race (23 laps)