The Endesa League Final Phase enters a decisive moment. Between this Tuesday 23 (group A) and Wednesday 24 (group B) Matchday 4 of this championship organized by the ACB will be held at the Fonteta to determine the Endesa League champion 2019-20 after the health crisis caused by COVID-19. The penultimate round could leave the four semi-finalists almost determined for the last duel of this group stage.

Tuesday 23

On Tuesday 23rd it will be the turn of group A. The day will start with a real game between Kirolbet Baskonia and Unicaja, which will start at 3:30 p.m. and can be seen through the Movistar Sports channel. This match could sentence Dusko Ivanovic’s pass to the next phase or allow Luis Casimiro’s to dream of the pass to the semifinals.

Then, at 6:30 p.m., the group’s other great match will begin. Retabet Bilbao Basket and Barcelona The faces will be measured in a duel that can be seen through the Movistar Sports channel. Those of Álex Mumbrú will try to ring the bell before one of the favorites to the title, while the Catalan team will try to seal their pass to the semifinals.

Ultimately, the match between Iberostar Tenerife and Joventut de Badalona, which will start at 9:30 p.m. and will be broadcast through the Movistar + #Vamos channel. This match will put an end to the penultimate day of the group stage in group A, although both have a difficult time in the next round.

Wednesday 24

Group B is on fire. Equality is maximum and day 4 will open this Wednesday 24 with the duel between Casademont Zaragoza and Herbalife Gran Canaria, which will start at 3:30 p.m. and can be seen through the Movistar Sports channel. Both teams will try to rush their options to be in the next phase in this direct duel between two very even teams.

Immediately after finishing this match they will jump to the track Morabanc Andorra and Real Madrid. The duel will start at 18:30 and will be broadcast through the Movistar Sports channel. The Whites cannot afford another stumble or else they could be left out of the title fight.

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. will close the day 4 of the Final Phase of the Endesa League with a great match between Valencia Basket and San Pablo Burgos, in a direct duel for being in the semifinals. Those of Peñarroya gave the chime against Madrid and will try to do it against the other big one of the group. This clash can be followed on the Movistar + #Vamos channel.

