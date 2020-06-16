The first day of the Final phase of the Endesa League will take place this Wednesday, June 17 in La Fonteta, the Valencia Basket fief, in an exceptional tournament with the top 12 finishers in the regular league of the ACB and that will have the final climax this June 30 with the long-awaited final of the tournament. In this initial day, the first three goals of the Group A what make up Barça Lassa, Iberostar Tenerife, Retabet Bilbao Basket, Kirolbet Baskonia, Unicaja Málaga and Joventut Badalona.

This Final phase of the Endesa League It will start with a Catalan derby. Barça Lassa and Joventut de Badalona The faces will be seen at the inaugural meeting in the first contact with the competition since everything will be paralyzed in March as a result of the coronavirus. This meeting will be this Wednesday, June 17 since 15:30 hours in La Fonteta, and will be televised by Movistar on its various channels. First classified against last (12th) of this Final Phase that will give the starting gun to close the ACB. The Catalans are one of the great favorites to win the title.

This match will be followed by the duel that will face Iberostar Tenerife and Unicaja Malaga, fourth and ninth respectively in the Endesa League classification before the break. The match between islanders and southerners will start from 6:30 p.m. and, like the Catalan derby, it will be televised on the Movistar platform. This duel is under scrutiny after the confirmation just a week ago of the Malaga team, which had a coronavirus positive among its ranks, Francis Alonso.

The first day will be closed shortly after by another derby, but this Basque. Retabet Bilbao Basket and Kirolbet Baskonia They will face each other late at night, from 9:30 p.m.. Bilbao and Vitorians will put the finishing touch to this Group A with the first crosses that will begin to mark the candidates for the pass to the semifinals, with two classified per group. Like the rest, this meeting will also be televised on Movistar.

The post schedule and where to watch live on TV the matches of day 1 of ACB appeared first on Analogik.