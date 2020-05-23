This Saturday, May 23, another marathon football day arrives in the Bundesliga, with five new matches corresponding to day 27 of the German championship. Freiburg- Werder Bremen, Paderborn- Hoffenheim, Wolfsburg-Borussia Dortmund, Monchengladbach- Leverkusen and Bayern Munich- Eintracht Frankfurt are the duels for this Saturday, May 23.

If last weekend you were left wanting more football, this week comes another interesting day in the Bundesliga. German football has become the main attraction of the moment, especially for fans of the king of sports and with the matches scheduled for this Saturday, the excitement is assured. Pulse at the top of the table, attempts to save and the rematch component will put Bayern Munich. If you don’t want to miss a thing about the new day of the Bundesliga, take note of what time and where to watch the games this Saturday, May 23.

The Wolfsburg- Borussia Dortmund, is played from 15:30 hours at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg. After their overwhelming victory in the Ruhr derby, Dortmund know that they must not let their guard down if they want to claim the title and will seek to get all three points against Wolfsburg, sixth place. The match can be seen on television through Movistar Champions League and #Vamos, from Movistar.

At the same time, three other matches are played in the Bundesliga. The Freiburg- Werder Bremen, Paderborn – Hoffenheim and Monchengladbach -Leverkusen. Three games in which the draw will not satisfy any, since it is essential for all of them to get the maximum booty: in the case of the first two games the fight is between teams with European aspirations (Freiburg and Hoffenheim) against teams that at this moment are found in the relegation zone (Werder Bremen and Paderborn). In the other meeting scheduled for 3:30 p.m., the Monchengladbach – Leverkusen It is a crucial shock since the third and fifth classified in the table, respectively, only two points separate them. All can be seen through Movistar Champions League.

Also Bayern Munich

Hours later, the leader of the table, Bayern Munich, receives in its field the Eintracht Frankfurt, a team that in the first round of the Bundesliga endorsed him 5-1 that cost Niko Kovac the job. Now the feelings are very different for both teams, Bayern Munich continues unstoppable: they have scored 34 of the last 36 points disputed in the German championship, while Frankurt’s Eintracht has led many defeats this season, four in a row in the last matches.

The Bayern Munich – Eintracht Frankfurt It is played this Saturday 23 from 6:30 p.m. and can be seen in Movistar Champions League and #Vamos, by Movistar.