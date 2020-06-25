The semifinals of this Endesa League Final Phase They are just around the corner but before that, their corresponding group phase must be completed with the fifth and last day in which something is at stake. Between this Thursday 25 (group A) and this Friday 26 (group B) They will determine how this initial phase ends and in what position the teams in each group finish, with the four semifinalists ready to seek a place in the long-awaited final for the title of ACB in this atypical season as a result of Covid-19.

Thursday 25

He Thursday 25 will start with an interesting Joventut de Badalona-Kirolbet Baskonia starting at 15:30 hours. The confrontation will be the last sample of the Basques before assaulting the semifinals after sealing their ticket on the last day after beating Unicaja in a duel more than a couple. The match can be followed by Movistar Deportes.

Three hours later, from 18:30 hours, it will be the turn of the Unicaja-Retabet Bilbao Basket. There will be nothing more at stake than the honor between Malacitans and Bilbao. The box players were the closest in this group A to assault the semifinals after having a shot to beat Baskonia last day. The meeting will also be televised by Movistar Deportes.

Finally, this Thursday 25 will also be measured Barça Lassa and Iberostar Tenerife in the last duel of group A in this group stage. The clash of the Catalans, one of the great favorites for the title and with the semis ticket in his pocket, will start at 9:30 p.m. and, unlike the rest, it will be broadcast in addition to Movistar Deportes in #Vamos.

Friday 26

On the other hand, the Friday 26 The last queues of up to four teams will take place in this Endesa League Final Phase. Since 15:30 hours the faces will be seen San Pablo Burgos and Morabanc Andorra in a key match to clarify how the semifinals of the domestic championship look. The bourgeois gave the surprise against Madrid and they play a place like the Andorrans to give themselves a victory for the host. The match will be televised on Movistar Deportes.

Since 6:30 p.m. it will be the turn of the Herbalife Gran Canaria-Valencia Basket. The host depends on himself to advance to the semifinals in this edition at La Fonteta, if he wins he sneaks into them. Almost the same case for the island team that, given the results, would win a place in the semifinals with a victory. The confrontation may be followed on TV through Movistar Deportes.

The last clash of this group stage will be between Real Madrid and Casademont Zaragoza. The los maños, with no semi-final qualification options, face the whites who will throw the rest for the last place, although they will only choose a place in the next phase if Gran Canaria defeats the host. The crash will start at 9:30 p.m. and it will be broadcast by Movistar Deportes and #Vamos.

