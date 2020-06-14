The Sunday, for the sake of continuing the date, the Valencia and the Osasuna they will meet on their date with Day 30 of LaLiga Santander in Mestalla.

06/13/2020 at 18:27

CEST

Ronald Goncalves

In the first instance, the premises directed by Albert Celades are located in plaza number 7 from the standings with 43 puntos y -1 on the goal differential and, therefore, in the Europa League area. In this sense, they will soon face the Real Madrid by Matchday 29, and their latest confrontations reflect a draw with Levante (1-1), a draw with Alavés (1-1), a victory over Betis (2-1) and a defeat against Real Sociedad (3-0).

As far as his adversaries are concerned, The Jagoba Arrasate squad is located in thel eleventh place in the table with 43 puntos y -1 on goal differential, that is, in the middle of the classification. Similarly, they have an appointment with the Atlético de Madrid by the twenty-ninth date, and his recent history by league points a victory over Espanyol (1-0), a defeat against Sevilla (3-2), a defeat against Granada (3-0) and a victory over Athletic Club (1-0).

The match between Valencia and the Osasuna of the Matchday 30 of LaLiga Santander 2019 – 2020 will take place next Sunday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m., And the match can be seen in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.