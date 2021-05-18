schedule and where to see the presentation of Android 12

05/18/2021 at 3:57 PM CEST

Last year we couldn’t enjoy the Google I / O 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, now with the arrival of this new year and a much more optimal control of the pandemic, comes the Google I / O 2021. It is the most important developer conference in the world and interesting questions often appear in it. However, what is expected this year is that reveal all the details about Android 12.

The Google I / O will start today Tuesday, May 18 and will run until Thursday, May 20 this week.

In Spain we can see the conference from 7:00 p.m. (in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands) and at 6:00 p.m. in the Canary Islands.

INTERNATIONAL SCHEDULES OF GOOGLE I / O

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 19:00 hours Spain (Canary Islands): at 18:00 hours United States (New York / East Coast): at 13:00 hours United States (San Francisco / West Coast): at 10:00 hoursArgentina: at 14:00 hoursBolivia: to 13:00 the hoursBrazil: at 14:00 hourschili: at 13:00 hoursColombia: at 12:00 hoursCosta Rica: at 11:00 hoursCuba: at 13:00 hoursEcuador: at 12:00 hoursThe Savior: at 11:00 hoursGuatemala: at 11:00 hoursHonduras: at 11:00 hoursMexico: at 12:00 hoursNicaragua: at 11:00 hoursPanama: at 12:00 hoursParaguay: at 13:00 hoursPeru: at 12:00 hoursPuerto Rico: at 13:00 hoursDominican Republic: at 13:00 hoursUruguay: at 14:00 hoursVenezuela: at 13:00 hours