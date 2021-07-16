Schedule and where to see the 2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix

This weekend the Grand Prix of Great Britain 2021 Formula 1, in the circuit of Silverstone. The Belgian pilot Max Verstappen is the leader of F1 World with 182 points, something unheard of for Red Bull in recent seasons, where Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton they have commanded the competition with an iron fist. Verstappen he adds up to 32 points more than Hamilton, second with 150, and while the third classified of the F1 World Cup is his companion Sergio “Checo” Pérez, with 104 points.

Now if there is a circuit where Lewis Hamilton is favorite, that is Silverstone. It is celebrated on Great Britain Grand Prix in the UK since 1926. Together with the Italian Grand Prix, the test has been valid for the Formula 1 World Championship in all seasons since its inception in 1950, the only two races in all of “the Great Circus”

Hamilton has been up to seven times champion at home, on a circuit that he knows well, that adapts to his riding style and where Mercedes command. However, Red Bull y Verstappen They have been able this season to turn the tables and finally arrive as leaders at this stage of the world championship, but also with more than one career advantage. That is why for the English driver it seems decisive to win here and put pressure on the young energy drink driver.

The Dutch driver won in the past Austrian Grand Prix in his second victory in the Formula 1 in the Red Bull Ring this season, after winning in the Styrian GP, in addition to assuming four in the last five races, where precisely the other victory was for his teammate Sergio perez, in the Azerbaijan GP, so that’s five win for Red Bull to the thread. Hamilto

n has not won a race since Spanish Grand Prix.

On the other hand, in his new team this season, Carlos Sainz shines at the controls of Ferrari in its first season in The Scuderia, where he adds 60 points and occupies the seventh place in the classification, with his partner Charles Leclerc as sixth classified, with 62 points, with only two more than his partner. Among them, in fifth place, is the companion of Hamilton on Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas, with 92 points, while another Englishman who runs at home, Lando Norris, It is fourth with 101 and a great bastion of McLaren.

Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, walks in the eleventh square of the Formula 1 World Cup with 20 points at the controls of Alpine F1 Team. In the past Austrian Grand Prix, the Asturian achieved a tenth place that helps him to continue growing in the classification.

In the circuit of Silverstone came out the winner Lewis Hamilton, where Max Verstappen was second classified. The Monegasque Charles Leclerc achieved a valuable third place that he will try to repeat in this edition, since so far this season only his partner has managed to climb the drawer to Ferrari.

This Grand Prize will also be different from the previous ones. The Formula 1 has changed the settings of the weekend in search of more spectacle. Thus, the classification the Friday afternoon, after the first free practice sessions. Already the Saturday there will be a few free seconds and a qualifying sprint race with starting order based on the previous day’s ranking. In this test, points will be distributed for the world and the starting grid of the Sunday race. The usual format will be followed. The winner of this race will be the winner of the Great Britain Grand Prix.

Schedules of the 2021 British Grand Prix F1

Friday July 16:

Free Practice 1 15.30-16.30 hours

Classification 19.00 -20.00 hours

Saturday July 17:

Free Practice 2: 13.00 -14.00 hours

Race to the qualifying sprint. 17.30 -18.00 hours

Sunday July 18:

Race, British GP, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where to watch the 2021 F1 British Grand Prix?

During this season you can see the F-1 and consequently the 2021 British Grand Prix through various options such as the platform DAZN the by Movistar Plus. The thematic channel of Movistar Plus Formula 1 has been renamed DAZN F1 and the channels are already enabled DAZN1 and DAZN2. You can follow all the live information about the event on the Mundo Deportivo website.