Due to the situation we are experiencing regarding the COVID-19, the only major league that has resumed activity is the Bundesliga. Thus, this weekend we will have the opportunity to enjoy a game between the Bayern Munich and the Werder Bremen.

05/27/2020

Act on 05/29/2020 at 12:21

CEST

The team that will play at home is the Bayern Munichwho has 64 points in his favor and a +53 goal differential, thus placing itself in the position number 1 of the German board. The Bavarians are the undisputed top finishers and are within seven points of the next.

For his part, the Fortuna Dussëldorf is in the sixteenth position after having got 27 points and a -22 goal differential. Thus, it is only one point away from the drop zone.

We can enjoy this match through Movistar Champions League and Movistar +, so we will need to subscribe to the company in order to see the best league in German football. The date established to play the game is Saturday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Allianz Arena.

TELEVISION LIST

ESPN: Brazil Fox Sports 1: Mexico, United States Rogers Sportsnet Ontario, Pacific, West, East, 1, World: Canada Univision Sports: United States, Puerto Rico UniMas: United States, Puerto Rico ICRT Tele Rebelde: Cuba Movistar Champions League: Spain

