Schedule and where to see Barça Basket vs. Anadolu Efes from the Euroleague Final Four

The Barça Basket will seek this Sunday to be crowned the best team in Europe and raise the long-awaited Euroleague that they have been chasing for ten years. Those of Jasikevicius were undone in the semifinals of the Olympia Milano with a winning basket from Cory Higgins with less than a second left.

In front, the Anadolu efes, the only team that separates the Catalans from glory, will seek to do the same in Gdansk, after leave on the way to CSKA Moscow. The Turks already showed their toughness before the Final Four, killing Real Madrid de Laso, and they want to go down in history by winning their first Euroleague.

Both teams They will be measured this Sunday, May 30 from 8:30 p.m., Spanish peninsular time, and can be followed through DAZN, on its platform and on Movistar +, in addition to the direct one in which we will tell everything that happens in 20minutos.es.