Schedule and where to follow the tournament in Spain

06/11/2021

On at 12:04 CEST

Ronald Goncalves

The 11th of June, after the pandemic prevented it from developing on its regular dates, the Euro 2021 it will finally start. The largest tournament of teams at the European level will summon the 24 most outstanding squads in the region, leading them to face each other in various locations such as Rome, Seville, Munich and more.

For its part, Spain will be part of Group E, which will share with Sweden, Poland Y Slovakia. Going in order of mention, Luis Enrique’s team will meet Janne Andersson’s squad on Wednesday, June 16 at 9:00 p.m., while their disputes with the Poles and Slovaks will take place on Saturday, June 19 at 9:00 p.m. and the Wednesday, June 23 at 6:00 p.m., respectively.

WHERE TO FOLLOW THE EURO CUP ON TV IN SPAIN

Likewise, it should be noted that all these matches, like the rest of the matches in the competition, can be seen in Spain through the main channels of Mediaset -Cuatro and Telencinco-, a group that has acquired the broadcasting rights of the competition. In this way, it is advisable to be attentive to both media between June 11 and 15, days in which the group stage will take place.