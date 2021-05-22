Schedule and where they televise the final of Eurovision 2021

The long-awaited gala of the Festival of Eurovision 2021 will take place this Saturday, May 22 from 9:00 p.m. in Rotterdam (Netherlands), host city of the event, in a context marked by the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 26 countries will compete in this final event, including Spain.

The young singer Blas Cantó will be in charge of representing the country with the theme I’m going to stay, chosen by the previous votes of the audience. However, one of the favorite countries in the polls to take the first place is Malta, represented by the singer Destiny Chukunyere with the song Je Me Casse.

Where to see the event live?

There are only two days left to enjoy the most anticipated musical event of the year that It can be followed live on television from 9:00 p.m. on La 1 de RTVE. Tony Aguilar and Julia Varela will be in charge of broadcasting the festival, together with Víctor Escudero, an expert in Eurovision, as reported by RTVE.

On the other hand, You can see the Eurovision final on the RTVE web portal, where “extra information of the gala” and all “minute by minute details” will also be broadcast. You can also follow all the performances, moments and anecdotes in 20minutos.es.

What’s more, the festival organization will also have a YouTube channel and social networks that will broadcast the entire gala live next Saturday, May 22.