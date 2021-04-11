Schedule and when they televise Jordi Évole’s interview with Miguel Bosé in ‘Lo de Évole’

This Sunday, April 11, a new installment of the Lo de Évole program is broadcast on La Sexta, a format of interviews where journalist Jordi Évole talks with different guests. On this occasion, it is Miguel Bosé’s turn.

The full interview with the singer It can be seen on Sunday, April 11, starting at 9:30 p.m. in La Sexta, where the journalist will ask Bosé about different topics, among them, his physical change in recent years, his vocal problems or the time of lags and drugs that the singer lived.

“My voice comes and goes, now I can speak, but I have come to have no voice”, explains Miguel Bosé in a part of the interview, as reported by La Sexta. “I’ve lived wild years: drugs, wild sex … One fine day I woke up and said: it’s over, “continues the singer, referring to a time in his life, seven years ago, full of gaps and debauchery.

Your just turned 65, your mother’s death, your relationship with your father or Franco’s presence at home are other topics that Bosé and the journalist will talk about in this new installment of Lo de Évole.